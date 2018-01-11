Where to Eat and Drink Near Heinz Field

A few of the best spots to hit if you're near Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. 

January 11, 2018

Headed to Pittsburgh for an Steelers game? Whether you're looking for a spot to eat pregame, postgame, or during the game, we've got you covered. Our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results by locations within ~3 miles of the stadium. 

Fat Heads Saloon

Edit 1805 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 663 | Miles from Heinz Field: 2.0

Sample Yelp Review: "One of my favorite spots in Pittsburgh. Great beer selection - I always go with one of Fat Heads own brews (Head Hunter is one of my most favorite IPAs around). Big menu of casual food - the burgers in particular are very tasty. Fresh-cut fries are served in a massive portion. One downside is that there can sometimes be a big wait, but since they're on the No Wait app you can get in line before arriving which helps a lot."​ (—Sarah P.)

Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36

393 N Shore Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Yelp Stars: 3.5 | Reviews: 374 | Miles from Heinz Field: 0.2

Sample Yelp Review: "Firecracker shrimp was pretty good. I had that with a side salad for my lunch and I was pretty happy with my choice. My friend had a chicken sandwich and it was good. His kid had the cheesy fries which she just picked at, you know kids.The place is really nice and conveniently located down the street from the stadium." (—BloodyExpert R.) 

Pork & Beans

136 6th St Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 247 | Miles from Heinz Field: 0.7

Sample Yelp Review: "If there is one cuisine I love, it is BBQ. I was so excited for this place. I haven't been able to get beyond the brisket. It is smoky, juicy, tender.  Perfection. The sauces will also fit any taste. The house is a standard BBQ, a hot that is spicy, but manageable, a mustard base (my favorite), and a seasonal. The seasonal rock, don't miss out. For sides, I've tried the collard greens and baked beans. Both thumbs up. As a big fan of Mac and cheese, I was disappointed. It was a tad bland for my taste. But, if you love smoked meat, go with the brisket and you won't be disappointed. I promise. Also, great beer list." (—Kate G.) 

