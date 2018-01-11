NFL Playoffs City Food Guide: Divisional Round

  • Take a look at the best food and drink options near each NFL playoff venue.
January 11, 2018

If you're hitting the road to watch your favorite NFL team in the playoffs, we're here to help guide your all-important dining decisions. Similar to our bowl game food guides, we worked with our friends at Yelp to formulate these lists. They sent us their high rated spots within a 2-3 mile radius of each NFL stadium hosting a playoff game this week. The options vary from sit-down restaurants to spots for a quick bite. Happy eating.

Saturday, January 13

PHILADELPHIA: Falcons at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS: Titans at Patriots, Gillette Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, January 14

PITTSBURGH: Jaguars at Steelers, Heinz Field (1:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS: Saints at Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium (4:40 p.m., FOX)

