If you're hitting the road to watch your favorite NFL team in the playoffs, we're here to help guide your all-important dining decisions. Similar to our bowl game food guides, we worked with our friends at Yelp to formulate these lists. They sent us their high rated spots within a 2-3 mile radius of each NFL stadium hosting a playoff game this week. The options vary from sit-down restaurants to spots for a quick bite. Happy eating.

Saturday, January 13

PHILADELPHIA: Falcons at Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field (4:35 p.m. ET, NBC)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS: Titans at Patriots, Gillette Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, January 14

PITTSBURGH: Jaguars at Steelers, Heinz Field (1:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS: Saints at Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium (4:40 p.m., FOX)