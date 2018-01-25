Grapefruit-Tequila Fizz

Looking for something lighter than a margarita for your Super Bowl party? Try this tangy, fizzy cocktail made with fresh red grapefruit juice. 

January 25, 2018

Recipe from Southern Living

Looking for something a little lighter than a margarita? Try this tangy, fizzy cocktail made with fresh red grapefruit juice, your favorite citrus soda, tequila, and a jalapeno for a little bit of heat.

Yield
1 serving

 

Ingredients

  • Grapefruit wedge
  • Margarita salt 
  • Ice cubes
  • 1/4 cup fresh red grapefruit juice
  • 3 tablespoons tequila
  • 1 jalapeno pepper slice
  • Citrus soft drink (such as Squirt)
  • Garnishes: red grapefruit wedge, jalapeno pepper slice

Directions

  • 1. Rub the rim of a 10-oz. glass with a grapefruit wedge; dip in margarita salt to coat. Fill glass with ice cubes.

    2. Fill a cocktail shaker half full with ice. Add grapefruit juice, tequila, and 1 jalapeño pepper slice.

    3.  Cover with lid, and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled (about 30 seconds).

    4.  Strain into prepared glass. Top with citrus soft drink.

    5.  Garnish, if desired.

     

     

