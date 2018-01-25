Grapefruit-Tequila Fizz

Looking for something lighter than a margarita for your Super Bowl party? Try this tangy, fizzy cocktail made with fresh red grapefruit juice.
Recipe from Southern Living
Looking for something a little lighter than a margarita? Try this tangy, fizzy cocktail made with fresh red grapefruit juice, your favorite citrus soda, tequila, and a jalapeno for a little bit of heat.
Yield
|1 serving
Ingredients
- Grapefruit wedge
- Margarita salt
- Ice cubes
- 1/4 cup fresh red grapefruit juice
- 3 tablespoons tequila
- 1 jalapeno pepper slice
- Citrus soft drink (such as Squirt)
- Garnishes: red grapefruit wedge, jalapeno pepper slice
Directions
1. Rub the rim of a 10-oz. glass with a grapefruit wedge; dip in margarita salt to coat. Fill glass with ice cubes.
2. Fill a cocktail shaker half full with ice. Add grapefruit juice, tequila, and 1 jalapeño pepper slice.
3. Cover with lid, and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled (about 30 seconds).
4. Strain into prepared glass. Top with citrus soft drink.
5. Garnish, if desired.