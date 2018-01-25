Tailgate Sipper

January 25, 2018

Recipe from Southern Living

It doesn’t matter if you’re watching the game indoors, in a parking lot, or not at all—everyone will love this refreshing blend of pineapple juice, lemon-flavored sparkling water, bourbon, Southern Comfort, lemon juice, and a splash of vanilla extract.

Total time Yield
10 minutes 4 cups

 

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cubed fresh pineapple
  • 1 cup bourbon
  • 1 cup chilled lemon sparkling water
  • 1/2 cup Southern Comfort
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  • 1. Process pineapple in a food processor or blender 30 seconds or until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.

    2. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a 2-qt. pitcher, pressing to release juice. Discard solids. Stir in bourbon and remaining 4 ingredients. Serve immediately over ice.

     

     

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters