Tailgate Sipper

Recipe from Southern Living
It doesn’t matter if you’re watching the game indoors, in a parking lot, or not at all—everyone will love this refreshing blend of pineapple juice, lemon-flavored sparkling water, bourbon, Southern Comfort, lemon juice, and a splash of vanilla extract.
|Total time
|Yield
|10 minutes
|4 cups
Ingredients
- 4 cups cubed fresh pineapple
- 1 cup bourbon
- 1 cup chilled lemon sparkling water
- 1/2 cup Southern Comfort
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
1. Process pineapple in a food processor or blender 30 seconds or until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed.
2. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a 2-qt. pitcher, pressing to release juice. Discard solids. Stir in bourbon and remaining 4 ingredients. Serve immediately over ice.