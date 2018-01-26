Tom Terrific

This slightly spritzy cocktail features India Pale Ale and Old Tom gin.
Recipe from Food & Wine.
This slightly spritzy cocktail features India Pale Ale and Old Tom, an 18th-century-style of gin that's a little sweeter and less juniper-forward than modern versions. And its name makes it perfect for Patriots fans, too.
|Yield
|1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 ounces Old Tom gin
- 1/2 ounce Cherry Heering
- 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
- 2 ounces chilled IPA
- Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions
-
1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the beer and garnish.
2. Shake well and strain into a highball glass.
3. Top off with the beer and garnish with the lemon wheel.