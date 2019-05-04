Mint Juleps go together with the Kentucky Derby, like horses and big hats at Churchill Downs.

The cocktail is a race day tradition, and plenty of fans watch the Derby in Louisville with one in hand. The Derby estimates that almost 120,000 Mint Juleps are served over the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby weekend at Churchill Downs. With such a large quantity of drinks being served, the race uses more than 10,000 bottles of liquor, 1,000 pounds of mint and 60,000 pounds of ice.

Here's what you need to make the iconic Kentucky Derby cocktail:

8-10 mint leaves

1 tablespoon simple syrup

crushed ice

1-2 oz. bourbon

Directions: Fill a cup with ice. In a mixing glass, combine bourbon, syrup and mint leaves. Muddle the mixture before straining the contents into the ice-filled cup. Then garnish with more fresh mint, stick a straw through a mint leaf and enjoy.

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 4.