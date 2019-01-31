While the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams gear up for the big game on February 3, make sure you are ready to celebrate the best Sunday Funday of the year. Whether your party squad is full of hardcore football fans or those who simply love a good party with food and drinks, we've got you covered with everything you need to make your Super Bowl Sunday ​bash a touchdown-worthy event.

KEG OF BEER

Courtesy of Drizly

Get a nice-and-cold keg of your favorite beer delivered right to your door, so your guests can enjoy a brew straight from the tap.

Buy it: drizly.com, from $139

Super Bowl Party Photo Booth Props Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

For a little bit of fun in between plays, set up a quick photo booth with these football-themed props.

Buy it: Amazon.com, $19.99

Tom Brady Pajamas

Courtesy of Under Armour

​

What better way to watch Tom Brady attempt to lead the Patriots to history at the Super Bowl than in his very own recovery sleepwear. If anything, we can confirm they are very comfortable—perfect for lounging around on the couch!

Buy it: Under Armour, from $50

Super Bowl LIII Stemless Wine Glass

Courtesy of Fanatics

For wine, beer or a fun cocktail, these Super Bowl LIII stemless glasses are the only thing you should be drinking out of on Super Bowl Sunday.

Buy it: Fanatics, $10.99

Mini Foam Football Stress Balls

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're a Patriots fan, a Rams fan, or someone who has a lot of money riding on the results of the game, Super Bowl Sunday can be a stressful day. To help your guests get through the emotional rollercoaster, hand them one of these super squishy mini footballs to squeeze on.

Buy it: Amazon, $9.95 for a pack of 12

Super Bowl 2019 Bingo Cards

Courtesy of Etsy

Need something last minute to spruce up your Super Bowl shindig? These bingo cards are downloadable and ready to print.

Buy it: Etsy, $5

Galvanized Party Tub

Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Fill 'er up with your favorite beverages and watch the party begin.

Available at Cost Plus World Market, $16.99

Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Courtesy of Amazon

Super Bowl time is the best time to buy a TV, whether you are hosting a party or not. Tons of retailers mark down prices so you can get a good deal, like this 4K Ultra HD one for $400 off the original price.

Buy it: Amazon, $998

Bamboo Football Kickoff Cheese Board

Courtesy of Cost Plus World Market

Kick off Super Sunday with this football-shaped serving board, which is perfect for serving up a cheese board assortment or finger-foods spread.

Buy it: Cost Plus World Market, $45

Lombardi Trophy Replica

Courtesy of Etsy

If you’re planning to play a game or have your guests participate in a pool, why not offer an additional prize for the winner? This replica Lombardi trophy is the perfect award for the Super Bowl (party) champion.

Buy it: Etsy, from $39.99

BEANBAG TOSS

Pre-game for the big game with a game of cornhole. Bonus: you can use this at all of next year's tailgates.

Buy it: Nordstrom, $100

Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill

Courtesy of Amazon

Give your guests the taste of a traditional outdoor tailgate with this smokeless indoor grill, which will cooks up everything from burgers and chicken to veggies and steaks without the mess

Buy it: Amazon, $48