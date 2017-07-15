Kilian Jornet won the 2017 Hardrock 100 in 24 hours, 32 minutes and 22 seconds for his fourth consecutive victory in the ultramarathon. He crossed the finish line with his left arm in a sling after dislocating his shoulder at the 40-mile mark.

The race is a 100.5-mile ultramarathon with 66,100 feet of elevation change. The race is held on a looped course in Silverton, Colorado.

Jornet says he slipped due to snow at about the 40-mile mark. He told reporters that he didn't take any medication to deal with the pain. He then continued on for another 60 miles with his arm tied.

Kilian Jornet is getting his shoulder rebandaged. Taking his time for food and shoe adjustments. #HR100 pic.twitter.com/GkXsq89Qmq — iRunFar (@iRunFar) July 15, 2017

Watch the finish and his post-race below (via iRunFar):

Kilian Jornet ran roughly 60 miles with a dislocated left shoulder. He's incredible! Four time Hardrock 100 champ! #HR100 @kilianj pic.twitter.com/ecSyoDaySK — John Livingston (@jlivi2) July 15, 2017

In May, Jornet summited Mount Everest twice in two weeks.