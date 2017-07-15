Edge

Watch: Kilian Jornet wins Hardrock 100 mile race after dislocated shoulder at 40 mile mark

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Kilian Jornet won the 2017 Hardrock 100 in 24 hours, 32 minutes and 22 seconds for his fourth consecutive victory in the ultramarathon. He crossed the finish line with his left arm in a sling after dislocating his shoulder at the 40-mile mark.

The race is a 100.5-mile ultramarathon with 66,100 feet of elevation change. The race is held on a looped course in Silverton, Colorado.

Jornet says he slipped due to snow at about the 40-mile mark. He told reporters that he didn't take any medication to deal with the pain. He then continued on for another 60 miles with his arm tied.

In May, Jornet summited Mount Everest twice in two weeks.

