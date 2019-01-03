Woman Falls At Marathon Finish Line Just Shy of Qualifying for Olympic Trials, Accepted After Appeal

Hayley Sutter is headed to the U.S. Olympic Trials.

By Kaelen Jones
January 03, 2019

Hayley Sutter is headed to the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 29-year-old marathoner announced on Instagram that she had an appeal accepted by USA Track & Field that will allow her to compete at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta in February 2020.

Sutter competed in the California International Marathon in Sacramento, Calif. on Dec. 2 seeking to qualify for the trials. In order to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, she needed to run 2:45:00 or faster to hit the Olympic B-standard. The Nebraska native entered with a personal best of 2:52. The top three men's and women's finishers at the Olympic trials will go on to compete at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

As she approached the finish line—and as the clock ticked closer to the 2:45 mark—Sutter's legs gave way and she stumbled. Then, she began to crawl toward the finish line.

Sutter's chip time was clocked at 2:45:00, but her gun time—which is what USA Track & Field accepts for qualifiers—was marked at 2:45:07.

Sutter, who works at Marathon Sports in Boston, told Runner's World that by the final mile, she was not sure if she'd finish the race.

“There was a guy dressed in a Jesus costume holding a sign that said, ‘The end is near,’" Sutter said. "I almost stopped. I remember seeing him and thinking, ‘The end might be right here for me.’”

As it turns out, the end of Sutter's story hasn't been determined just yet. 99 women ran under the marathon trials standard at the California International Marathon.

"Last one in is still in," she wrote on Instagram. "My #OTQ petition has been accepted by USATF!! I'm going to Atlanta!! Thanks to all those who wished me well and crossed their fingers for my petition to get accepted."

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)