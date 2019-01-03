Hayley Sutter is headed to the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 29-year-old marathoner announced on Instagram that she had an appeal accepted by USA Track & Field that will allow her to compete at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta in February 2020.

Sutter competed in the California International Marathon in Sacramento, Calif. on Dec. 2 seeking to qualify for the trials. In order to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, she needed to run 2:45:00 or faster to hit the Olympic B-standard. The Nebraska native entered with a personal best of 2:52. The top three men's and women's finishers at the Olympic trials will go on to compete at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

As she approached the finish line—and as the clock ticked closer to the 2:45 mark—Sutter's legs gave way and she stumbled. Then, she began to crawl toward the finish line.

Sutter's chip time was clocked at 2:45:00, but her gun time—which is what USA Track & Field accepts for qualifiers—was marked at 2:45:07.

Sutter, who works at Marathon Sports in Boston, told Runner's World that by the final mile, she was not sure if she'd finish the race.

“There was a guy dressed in a Jesus costume holding a sign that said, ‘The end is near,’" Sutter said. "I almost stopped. I remember seeing him and thinking, ‘The end might be right here for me.’”

As it turns out, the end of Sutter's story hasn't been determined just yet. 99 women ran under the marathon trials standard at the California International Marathon.

"Last one in is still in," she wrote on Instagram. "My #OTQ petition has been accepted by USATF!! I'm going to Atlanta!! Thanks to all those who wished me well and crossed their fingers for my petition to get accepted."