The 2019 Boston Marathon was decided right at the finish line as Lawrence Cherono and Lelisa Desisa pushed each other to brink Monday.

In the end, Cherono was able to pull away from Desisa right as the approached the tape and won by less than a second.

Lawrence Cherono beats Lelisa Desisa by one second to win Boston Marathon. pic.twitter.com/GdrngBNOlB — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) April 15, 2019

Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono wins the 2019 #BostonMarathon in an epic battle to the tape! This was a finish none of us will forget 🏆💛💙 pic.twitter.com/KvvL3EMsh6 — Boston Marathon JH (@jhboston26) April 15, 2019

Cherono's official time was 2:07:59 while Desisa clocked in at 2:08. It was the closest finish in the race since 1988, according to Cindy Boren of The Washington Post.

