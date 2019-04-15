WATCH: Boston Marathon Ends in Photo Finish as Lawrence Cherono Edges Lelisa Desisa

Screenshot from @nzaccardi via Twitter

Lawrence Cherono and Lelisa Desisa were separated by one second at the conclusion of the Boston Marathon.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 15, 2019

The 2019 Boston Marathon was decided right at the finish line as Lawrence Cherono and Lelisa Desisa pushed each other to brink Monday.

In the end, Cherono was able to pull away from Desisa right as the approached the tape and won by less than a second.

Cherono's official time was 2:07:59 while Desisa clocked in at 2:08. It was the closest finish in the race since 1988, according to Cindy Boren of The Washington Post.

For live updates from the race, check out SI's live blog

You May Like

More Edge

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message