Some will say that Jessica Anderson was briefly robbed.

Last week, Anderson competed at the 2019 London Marathon while wearing a nurse's uniform. She intended on breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest woman to run a marathon in a nurse's uniform, per The New York Times. The London Marathon tends to serve as a stage for many costume runners to attempt Guinness World Records.

Anderson, who completed the race in three hours, eight minutes and 22 seconds, bested the previous record that Sarah Dudgeon set in 2015 by 32 seconds. But apparently, that was not enough.

Anderson told the Times that Guinness rejected her record because of her clothing ensemble. She had competed in blue scrubs, the very uniform shes wears to work and common and that nurses typically wear.

“They said it had to be a white or blue dress, pinafore apron and white cap or it wouldn’t count as a record,” Anderson said. “I didn’t want to wear that, so I chose to wear my real uniform instead because the title of the record is ‘fastest marathon in a nurse’s uniform. ... But was still aiming for the record time.”

Guinness received backlash for its decision to keep the record from Anderson but issued a statement from senior vice president Samantha Fay in response on Saturday expressing that it would look into the record's criteria.

“Over the weekend, it has become quite clear to Guinness World Records that our guidelines for the fastest marathon wearing a nurse's uniform were outdated, incorrect and reflected a stereotype we do not in any way wish to perpetuate. Having received the official timings from London Marathon this morning we are pleased to award Jessica with the Guinness World Records title for the fastest marathon wearing a nurse's uniform for her attempt on Sunday 28 April (3 hours, 22 minutes and 8 seconds), and have notified her as such. I want to take this opportunity to reassure everybody concerned that Guinness World Records is absolutely committed to ensuring we uphold the highest standards of equality and inclusiveness. Therefore, we unreservedly apologize and accept full responsibility for the mishandling of Jessica Anderson’s application. Moreover, we have taken the decision to no longer allow fancy dress clothing for this category and will introduce guidelines which reflect the clothes worn by nurses in the UK and around the world."