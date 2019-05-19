A Cleveland Marathon runner has died after collapsing at the race Sunday morning.

Taylor Ceepo, 22, was brought to University Hosptials and was dead on arrival, reports Cleveland.com. According to Cleveland.com, the hospital couldn't provide further information because of patient privacy and a cause of death was still unknown. Temperatures reached above 80 degrees in the late morning, with the normal temperature reaching a high of 70 degrees.

Ceepo was a recent graduate of Walsh University and played on the school's soccer team.

"It is my sad duty to inform you that a beloved member of our Walsh family, Ms. Taylor Ceepo, collapsed today while running the Cleveland marathon and has passed away," Amy Malaska, Walsh vice president for student affairs, wrote in a statement, according to Cleveland.com. "... Her mother, dear friends and her boyfriend (also a Walsh student) were with her. Our love and deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones. Your Walsh family will keep you all in prayer."

Ceepo was from Medina, Ohio.