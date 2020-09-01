SI.com
En Fuego
Don’t Hold Your Breath On The NFL Saving Us From EA’s Madden

Gabe Zaldivar

There comes a moment in everyone’s life when they just give up. Throwing in the towel on life in general is only really enjoyable when you’re a high school senior. But a round of golf claps for the crack squad at EA, because it certainly seems as if they phoned in the latest Madden video game.

If you want to enjoy the anguish of your fellow human, hop onto Twitter and sift through one video after another that shows off the nadir of virtual football.

The hashtag #NFLDropEA began trending on Sunday and is a direct call from fans of the franchise to the NFL to reconsider its licensing agreement with EA.

The latest iteration of the once-beloved franchise is Madden 21.

And according to some of the following, it has its issues.

Now if you are hoping that NFL 2K or some other franchise is going to swoop in like a backup quarterback and save the day, you’re dreaming.

Reuters reported back in May that Electronic Arts and the NFL had renewed their contract, granting the former rights to “use NFL teams and players in its simulation football videogames.”

There’s a good reason why, the game is getting a lot of new players each and every year.

“Electronic Arts said the game has seen unique players growing by 30% year over year, with monthly average players reaching an all-time high,” Reuters stated.

The publisher doesn’t really have all that much incentive to improve the game markedly each and every year if they are getting growth like that, regardless of the reviews.

The worse news, according to an ESPN report in May, the deal extends EA’s exclusivity until 2026.

And speaking of reviews, Madden 21 hit a new low.

Forbes contributor Brian Mazique is understanding when it comes to the reason for such a problematic release. 

“Hopefully, this inconsistent effort is a product of the development team packing tons into the next-gen version,” Mazique writes. “If not, all things considered, from a reception standpoint, this could be one of the worst years in franchise history.”

Really, the only thing we can do at this point is hope. Maybe the updates and the next-gen versions of Madden will be crisp and come bearing the kind of detail that would make even a Browns fan smile.

Hope is all we have, because nobody outside of EA is going to offer another version of football on the virtual gridiron.  

