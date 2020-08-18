SI.com
En Fuego
HomeNewsCultureSportsLife
Search

MLB Fans Are Now Younger, More Female During COVID Season

Gabe Zaldivar

MLB has a tremendous opportunity, turning a horrible pandemic into a way to finally showcase its sport to TV viewers who are increasingly younger and more female.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reports on some very telling numbers over the course of 59 televised MLB games thus far.

It’s a season that has been plagued by extreme difficulties to be sure. The global pandemic means teams get regular COVID-19 testing, which has resulted in a number of teams being shut down for a duration of time.

But the season continues to limp along, granting a sports starved country with a touch of baseball normalcy and nostalgia.

According to FOS, 38.875 million unique viewers, across all networks, have gobbled up the programming. That equates to a 51% bump.

The sport also saw a noticeable uptick in viewers between the ages of 18-34 as well as female viewers for its games broadcast by ESPN.

The network states that its younger demographic, those falling between 18-34 are up 69%. What’s more, younger women (18-34) are also watching more to the tune of an 83% increase.

“We know fans have been anticipating the return of live sports for months and that’s certainly reflected in the Major League Baseball viewership we’re seeing,” Burke Magnus, ESPN executive vice president of programming and acquisitions, told FOS. “We continue to work closely with our friends at MLB to deliver the best national matchups possible for sports fans.”

On Monday, the sport had another bout of unspoken rules-itis. The Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. took a monster hack on a 3-0 count when his team was up big. 

A grand slam later and there was the usual amount of outrage after the game from managers and players who continue to treat this game as a holy sanctuary that should remain untouched rather than the ever evolving sport it actually is.

I say this because it’s more necessary than ever for MLB to reach out to these new fans and welcome them in, catering to their interests. 

Marketing to players like Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and other young athletes makes tremendous sense right now, especially with a captivated nation eager to soak in any measure of competitive normalcy. 

Comments

Life

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Home Run Shows Baseball Needs to Get Over Itself

MLB fans, it’s time to get mad about baseball teams being mad about its precious unspoken rules.

Gabe Zaldivar

LeBron James Continues To Be A Shining Example of Courage And Leadership

LeBron James is doing all he can to get out the vote, raise awareness about voter suppression and help his fellow athletes utilize their platform.

Gabe Zaldivar

From Parrots to Black Cowboys, Walter Thompson-Hernández is Telling the Stories That Matter

En Fuego Streaming: California Love is a podcast from LAist and Walter Thompson-Hernández and takes listeners deep into the heart of Los Angeles

Gabe Zaldivar

Skateboarders Transform Iconic Brazilian Architecture into Sensational Skate Parks

Thanks to Red Bull and skateboarders Pedro Barros and Murilo Peres, we now know what it looks like to skate the world's most gorgeous structures.

Gabe Zaldivar

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s Demo is 2 Minutes of Pure Bliss

First Impressions: Taking the new Tony Hawk's Pro skater title for a stroll is a walk in a familiar park.

Gabe Zaldivar

Skateboard Company Pioneer Latosha Stone Isn’t Just Setting Trends

Latosha Stone is the first Black female to own a skateboard company, setting an example for anyone on the fence about following their own dreams.

Gabe Zaldivar

It’s All Fun and Games for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers are discovering how to make the bubble pop.

Gabe Zaldivar

Get Ready for an Epic 16-Team HBCU eSports League

Organizers are bringing eSports to HBCU campuses in the form of two tournaments this year and a full league in 2021.

Gabe Zaldivar

Astros Reportedly Invoke Moms In Laureano Brawl, Remain Awful

We may have the reason the Oakland A's' Ramon Laureano went to throw down on the Houston Astros in Sunday's baseball brawl.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

Gabe Zaldivar

Tony Hawk Is a Delicious Chipotle Burrito Now

Tony Hawk and Chipotle partnered to eradicate hunger and boredom.

Gabe Zaldivar