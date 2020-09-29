Álex Rodríguez, Laurie Hernandez Headline New Peacock Show Highlighting Hispanic Heritage

We see them on the grandest of stages, characters bigger than life and often painted as more than human. But the more profound story comes when you peel back the celebrity and find the humanity within.

“True Colors” premieres Tuesday on NBC’s Peacock streaming service with two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez.

The series brings a much-needed spotlight to some of the best stories around. "Peacock is proud to add True Colors to our Peacock Originals library during this year's Hispanic Heritage Month," Jen Brown, SVP of Topical Programming and Development for Peacock said in a press release earlier this month.

"We believe all audiences will connect with these inspirational stories from trailblazers and thought leaders in the Hispanic community,” Brown continued.

As a means of full disclosure, “True Colors” is produced by Joe Agency, the studio that runs and operates En Fuego.

As for the show, it will also incorporate a secondary character in the form of an evolving mural by Los Angeles artist Jonas Never.

He is renowned for infusing local neighborhoods with splashes of vibrant color and myriad hat tips to pop culture. Now he is incorporating the subjects in the new show and putting them onto a wall where their images will remain for the foreseeable future.

The 20-year-old gymnast features in the first episode, which launches on Sept. 29. Audiences will get an immersive look at Hernandez’s life and the arduous training that goes into winning an Olympic gold medal.

It’s a distinction that also came bearing other surprising recognition. “I didn't notice I was different until I went to the Olympics and they were like, it's been 30 years since there's been a U.S. Latina on the Olympic team,” Hernandez said.

“As a kid, I didn't notice. I just saw gymnastics and thought it was cool and it wasn't until I got older, I realized there was a lack of Latino representation in gymnastics.”

Hernandez is a shining example of what happens with support and proper training. The hope is that someday more gymnasts from Hispanic backgrounds can make their way to the lofty heights of international competition.

“I think especially with gymnastics being such an expensive sport, it's really tough because unfortunately a lot of Hispanic communities are in underserved communities,” Hernandez explained.

The short-form documentary series will also feature former MLB superstar and current baseball analyst Álex Rodríguez as well as John Leguizamo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Lele Pons and Ángela Aguilar.

Rodríguez has a profound perspective. Growing up in Miami to immigrant parents, he worked his way up to become one of MLB’s most beloved players.

He also became one of the more prominent names to be tied to performance-enhancing drugs and was suspended towards the end of his playing career.

His return and subsequent career as a baseball analyst exemplifies his passion for the game and his resilience as a person.

Rodríguez, Hernandez and the rest of the subjects in “True Colors” offer a powerful display of representation, showcasing that dreams do come true and that no door is ever closed.