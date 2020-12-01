Renowned Artist Uses His Love of Sports to Create Minimalist Marvels

I like to think that S. Preston actually began his art career as a young boy, doodling in scrap paper or on whatever folder held his homework. It’s just that he had a hiatus for a couple of decades.

I meet the artist over Zoom, his virtual background is three of his newest creations, sparked by a couple of Los Angeles sports titles that delivered happiness to millions during the otherwise dour sports year we are experiencing.

Preston is framed on either side by nods to the Dodgers' first championship in 32 years. They’re minimalist creations that anybody with even a passing interest in sports can identify. This is who he is, a pop-culture savant with a keen eye for the recognizable.

His minimalist designs have become beloved additions to homes of MLB fans, NHL enthusiasts, and anybody who likes their fancy tickled with whimsy.

His initial baseball stadium designs launched a career that is letting him play out his childhood dreams, thriving in a massive playground while whittling down iconic characters and teams to their most essential components.

Photo Credit: S. Preston

His love of pop culture is undeniable. It’s seen in the hilarious stare down from pitcher Bugs Bunny, a Looney Tunes symbol that gets the full MLB treatment in the eye of this prolific artist. The larger portion of this work has transpired relatively late in life for Preston.

“I think we as adults don't learn new things often,” Preston tells En Fuego. “School forces us to learn things; college forces us to learn things; coaches force us to learn things. But when we become an adult, you really have to push yourself to learn new skill sets and do things that you really love.”

A Massive Gallery of Minimalist Delight

Think about how much time you’ve spent at your favorite stadium. The hours of walking the concourses, savoring every nook with countless hot-dog-toting steps. What about your favorite Star Wars film? Consider all of the afternoons you spent basking in the wonder of Jedi and Sith.

Now go ahead and capture the majesty of those things into a single frame, a snapshot of the mind.

That’s what S. Preston does. And he makes the impossible look easy. “As you strip away things, things become more identifiable, so it's not sparse, it's minimalist,” he said.

To view his art and instantly recognize the reference is two-fold. Not only do you appreciate the crisp lines and efficient use of colors and shapes, you feel part of the cool crowd. You get the wink and the nudge.

For years you’ve been able to describe Fenway Park with a thousand words but didn’t quite realize that you could do the same work with a splash of green and a hat tip to the Citgo sign.

Photo Credit: S. Preston

And you would be hard-pressed to capture the best part of Oracle Park, a patch of field resplendent with baseball treasures. But smacking someone with nostalgia is as easy as popping a Coca-Cola.

Photo Credit: S. Preston

And to get the most out of a Bugs Bunny image, it’s best to use the workspace with deft efficiency.

Photo Credit: S. Preston

Preston does it for himself, an avid sports fan who grew up in Canada but came to fall in love with not just baseball but the Chicago Cubs. He does this for the fans who he can’t wait to converse with at the ballpark or at various conventions.

Thinking back on 2016 and the Cubs’ World Series triumph, Preston remembers it fondly and with more than a touch of emotion. It’s a moment indicative of his source material, his motivation and inspiration.

“I was (in Chicago) and I saw people saying to their dad that, like, I can't believe it happened. Like, I'm still tearing up from it to this day,” he recalled. “That's what I think about; I think about the love and family and how much you really love that team, and that's how I create my artwork.”

Shooting His Shot

Life was so much simpler as a kid. If you wanted to play soccer you kicked a ball. If you wanted to play hockey you knocked whatever object was laying on the ground into whatever resembled a goal. Following your dreams was as simple as trying. Tragically, many of us outgrew the trying part.

Preston has this great way of saying yes to the moment, launching into anything that might expand his skillset.

“I admit I'm Canadian and I didn't learn to play hockey or skate till I was 30,” the Vancouver native said with a smile.

But join he did, coaxed by his brother who remains a supporter and artistic mentor. While Preston is a self-taught artist, his brother took art classes and studied art history. Both of them have been in lockstep for their entire lives.

And it was in again joining his brother on another adventure, deep into the skating fray at the age of 30 that Preston met someone who would be another ally, friend and, in time, business partner.

Ian Wardley would meet Preston at what he refers to as a hockey beer league. Eventually, the two would carpool with one another, giving them time to chat about some pretty deep subjects, including Preston’s desire to do something more with his life.

At the time, he was a graphic designer working for corporations doing brand work. It was there that he continued to hone his minimalism with the notion that there could be something there, something that could propel him in a far more personal direction.

Wardley, who is a transportation economist by trade, quickly became the more business-focused of the budding partnership. With a world of talent, the task was getting to the heart of what Preston wanted to do with his life.

Photo Credit: S. Preston

Pivoting careers as you approached 40 would be inconceivable for most people but Preston just needed a nudge.

“I think he was a late bloomer,” Wardley says of his friend and business partner. “I think Preston was a late bloomer, but I think the two things that make Preston successful is that foundationally he's an excellent person and he's a hard worker…first of all, good things come to people who deserve it, but also that nothing comes easy. And I think Preston marries those two, he is a hard, hard worker, he puts in whatever hours in the day, he dips in his toes into every aspect of the business and he just works.”

Passion and tireless effort are palpable even in a static but vibrant image. It’s clear how many hours Preston has put into his craft.

And it was evident to MLB, which very early on caught wind of some artist that was using stadiums in a unique manner.

“I got a text that MLB called and left a message. And I'm like, ‘oh, oh no,’” Wardley recalled. The two had just started out and had been selling prints. Sure, they had spoken to lawyers to see if what they were doing was legal but getting a call from MLB after a couple months of selling MLB stadium designs was cause for alarm.

That fear was quickly quelled, however. Michael Posner, who is the director of MLB’s authentication program, was taken with the art.

“And I credit him to really helping us make that leap. He was supportive from day one. He was like, we love this stuff. We think we can help you make this a better business for yourself and also do something for MLB fans on a greater level,” Wardley recalled.

A few years later, S. Preston would secure a similar deal with the NHL. The artist is quick to point out that he is very selective of what he decides to incorporate into his repertoire.

It would be so easy to lose focus. There is, after all, a universe of possibilities. For the moment, Preston is keeping his playground to mascots, Star Wars, NHL logos and things within the MLB parlance.

Although he is constantly sketching, a practice that catches the eye of so many fans who hover over his Twitter feed.

Back when fans could actually watch baseball in person, Preston would sit and sketch out Disney princesses wearing baseball gear. A tweet of his location later in the game and one lucky fan at the ballpark came away with a keepsake they would treasure always.

And as for the trophies he imbues with pop culture whimsy, Preston has a rather funny story about how quickly he can churn those out.

“The Falcons-Patriots game, I had the Falcons one done and then I was like, oh no,” Preston said, a reference to Super Bowl LI when the Atlanta Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead. “And then I had to actually do the Patriots one in probably two minutes.”

Profound Minimalism

You might think that a minimalist would be caught with little to say, an introvert who quickly hides behind his canvas. But Preston is an engaging sports fan who has an encyclopedic knowledge of MLB history.

Time and again he can be found conversing with fans over lineups of the past and present. It’s all part of the reasons he can capture the essence of sports in a single frame.

Photo Credit: S. Preston

Wardley knows how he manages the success, “If you take the fanatic nature of the fan and you combine it with the artistic talent and the intelligence, I think that is the number one thing, that sort of Venn diagram comes together for Preston there, which allows him somehow to create that.”

From a young age, Preston has been doodling. All along he’s devoured comic books and movies and innings of countless games. While he would have loved to have started his career earlier, Preston admits that every last twist and turn has been an invaluable lesson to where he is now.

“The amazing thing over the course of the last seven years is Preston hasn't changed,” Wardley said. “Preston still cares more about others than he does about himself. He is truly still a sports fan and not a jaded one. He is an excellent artist who loves what he does, and he has not shied away from that and is as passionate as ever.”

There is an undeniable optimism embedded in art that is minimal yet profound. And with every single stadium, there is a lesson for fans to take from. Preston’s story could very well be your story. Finding what drives you is the first step in what may be an epic adventure.

“If you’re really passionate about it, do it every day and do it all the time,” the artist said. “And don't think about the money. Don't think about is it a good career. You're doing it because you love it and it fills your soul and it's important to you and you really want to learn how to do it.”

Somewhere along the way, most of us lose the ability to dive into what we love with abandon. But if you throw yourself into your passion with the curiosity once abundant in childhood, you’ll change your life forever. Learn a new sport; start a new career. Pick up a new hobby. Everything begins with a doodle.