This Year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Be More Depressing Than Usual

Nothing says Fourth of July quite like watching a bunch of people stuff their faces with soggy bread and undercooked hot dogs.

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest is back to slake your thirst for what might be the most disgusting athletic endeavor that’s not a Duke championship.

Now I’m normally about this contest, which tests not only the mettle of mere mortals but also the capacity for people to stand in the front row despite the obvious signs of gag reflexes being stressed.

It’s really the only way to start a proper Independence Day celebration. The sights and sounds coming from Coney Island really get the juices going and you simply need to strike up the grill and make your own complement of 71 hot dogs.

But, as you all know, COVID-19 has robbed us of so much that makes the athletic world great, that now includes the pageantry that made this contest visually digestible.

Just know that this will not be your normal hot-dog eating contest.

Date:

Saturday, July 4

Time:

Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT)

Women’s Competition Begins at 12:20 p.m. ET

Men’s Competition Begins at 12:40 p.m. ET

Channel:

ESPN

There are two significant changes made this year due to precaution over the COVID-19 pandemic.

For one, there will be no crowds. I always felt it worrisome that hundreds of people would wait in the hot sun to watch people eat obscene amounts of hot dogs but this year it’s not just unsettling it’s dangerous.

So, kudos to organizers for keeping these rabid food-eating connoisseurs at bay.

Second, the field has been whittled down from 15 ravenous athletes to five. I would say this is kind of like starting March Madness at the Sweet 16 but that would be a rather insane statement.

What this is like, however, is watching the Hallmark channel yourself while you polish off a bottle of wine.

Doing either with a bunch of people is fine, acceptable even. But the less people in the room the sadder it becomes.

So, with no crowds and less eaters what do we have?

ESPN is basically televising five very hungry people eating lunch in what will seem like a very rude manner.

But with fireworks displays at a minimum and cookouts limited to whomever is in your COVID bubble, let’s get excited for 2020’s contest.

Joey Chestnut, the Michael Jordan of ingesting things, will be going for title number 13. Miki Sudo, the Miki Sudo of competitive eating, is going for her seventh.

I will be again rooting for the rare reversal of fortune.

In 2017, Chestnut set the record with 72 dogs downed. Business Insider ran the numbers and, well, they’re not good from a health standpoint. But they are great from an eating a lot of sodium perspective.

If he accomplishes the same feat he will consume 19, 432 calories, 9,358 fat calories, 360 grams of saturated fat and 46 grams of sodium.

If you’re scoring at home, that’s 1,800% and 1,917% of your allotted daily value of saturated fat and sodium, respectively.

And because I’m not a complete curmudgeon, it should be noted that Major League Eating will donate this year 100,000 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to Food Bank for New York City. Individual eaters will also make donations to food banks, according to MLE.

“We owe so much to those that kept our communities fed and cared for during this unprecedented time, and we look forward to honoring them on July 4th,” James Walker, Nathan’s Famous Senior Vice President, Restaurants, said.

Happy Fourth, America!