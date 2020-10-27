Alberto Hernández is Creating Profound Stories One Hat at a Time

You don’t need a name to be iconic. The way you carry yourself speaks volumes. The hat you wear leaves an indelible mark.

“It all started when I saw a movie, ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,’” renowned hat maker Alberto Hernández tells En Fuego. “And I saw those hats and, you know, they were so beautiful. And I hadn’t seen anything like that. I asked my dad, ‘Who made those hats?’”

His father explained to a 14-year-old Hernández that Hollywood props like that came from the United States. In the case of the 1966 Clint Eastwood classic, costume design went to Italian production designer Carlo Simi.

Hernández was a young Mexican kid smitten by the look of those heavily dusted hats, worn with just the slightest tilt, accompanying a stern look and wafts of smoke coming from a well-cared-for cigar.

The hat. There is something about that hat that resonated so profoundly with Hernández. Eastwood’s Man with No Name was recognizable not by what you called him but how he looked, exuding confidence but also wisdom with a hat that looked as though it had been through a remarkable life.

His shop in Venice is now dedicated to creating similar hats, pieces of hand-crafted material that will carry you through years, slowly creating its own story along the way.

Hernández's story has brought him to Venice, Calif. His shop doubles as a hat-making enterprise but also a place where you can unwind. Getting a custom-fitted hat, after all, is a personal experience. Hernández spares no expense listening to specifics on style but also what story you want your hat to tell.

He tells me that one client recently brought in a hat to him that was found with his father who was tragically lost at sea. It was later retrieved by the family and given to him by an aunt.

Hernandez was being trusted to refurbish this family heirloom. It speaks to the kind of thing he does here. He is certainly in the business of style. He is assuredly out to move fashion forward while remaining loyal to the look of the past.

But he is also about making the hat a symbol of something greater. This is a garment you wear, cherish and pass on to the next generation.

It just so happens that this Mexican immigrant is affecting American pop culture in a tremendous way.

Cam and Company

If you ever see New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton walk into the stadium or take the microphone at a press conference, you're smacked in the face with his style, which is undeniable, poised, cool.

And if some in the media find an issue with his look, they are missing the best part of the quarterback’s sartorial decisions. His look reflects his personality, his upbringing, who he is, and it’s a vibrant patchwork of cultural recognition.

More than likely, when Newton is walking into the locker room, he is rocking a fashion statement handcrafted by Hernández. And he's not alone. Some of the biggest names out there have doffed a Meshika cap.

To have the likes of LeBron James, David Beckham, Pharrell and Justin Bieber, it’s exposure that Hernandez is grateful to have but he's quick to remind that he has a lot of support that he is just as thankful to have.

“It means everything for me,” Hernandez said about seeing some of the biggest stars wear his hats. “But, you know, I feel great for my team. Like I say, it’s not just a one-man show. It's a team.”

Photo Credit: Alberto Hernandez

That team is just now getting readjusted to life amid a global pandemic. Started in 2018, Meshika is Hernandez’s statement endeavor.

He is now out on his own, forging fashion into his direction, one that is dedicated to sustainability, culture and the kind of limited production that comes from a business that is carefully crafting each piece by hand.

After a few months down, Meshika is back up and running with COVID precautions in place. It’s a welcome respite for those who want an outlet during a time of extreme isolation. For Hernandez, it’s an opportunity to continue something he had previously lost. Something that was missing in his hat making.

Burbank to Venice

Photo Credit: Alberto Hernandez

Hernández came to the U.S. in 2006 and began an apprenticeship with Baron Hats in Burbank, a place that makes hats that are used in films.

“I learned everything that I know now there: the hand shaping, the distressing, the hand blocking, the service, talking with the customer,” Hernandez once told Gear Patrol. “And [I was] also learning English because I couldn’t speak English back then—I could only speak Spanish.”

By 2013, Hernández moved on and worked with Nick Fouquet. While the venture was largely successful, he was losing a lot of what he loved about the process.

So two years ago he decided to launch his own brand and get back to his vision, his ideals of what a hat maker should be.

Photo Credit: Alberto Hernandez

“I lost the soul in it,” Hernández said. “It was not the same as in the beginning. So that's when I created Meshika—and I created Meshika for the people, because I still want to interact with every single client that comes in... That's how I learned it.”

A hatmaker is a confidante. Akin to your local barber, someone that offers more than the service listed on the wall. There is a great deal of conversation and empathy that flows back and forth when you are forging what may be the only hat you ever buy in your lifetime.

Hernández is in a good place at the moment. There is a laidback cool when he speaks, like someone who has exhaled for the last time and can finally move freely, unencumbered by what others might think or feel. Each one of his hats reflects that freedom.

Pride

Photo Credit: Alberto Hernandez

Hernández likes to say that he didn’t always want to be a hatmaker. His grandfather and father were both in the business. But the craft found him just the same.

Three generations in and a great big chunk of American pop culture is being beautifully handcrafted by a man from San Francisco del Rincón, Guanajuato, Mexico.

It’s the kind of beautiful story that gets tragically undervalued in a country made up of immigrants. The shame is that the best part of life, the fulfilling marrow of it all, it comes from culture. It comes from food, fashion and literature endowed with heart and familiarity.

If you do happen to get a piece of Hernández’s hard work, it comes with a signature token of his culture and homeland.

Embedded on the hat is a tiny but noticeable arrow that’s like a sprinkle of salt from a master chef putting the final touches on a signature dish.

That sterling silver lanza may look cool to you, but it means a lot to the man who pours his heart into every hat he makes.

Photo Credit: Alberto Hernandez

“It's a representation of, in a way, my culture and tribe,” Hernández said. “Where I'm from, like Meshika, the Aztecs, the Mayans—That was their weapon. They used to hunt and kill their enemies. So, for me, it was very important to have that Mexican touch in it. So you will never forget where you come from. And wherever this company goes, it was owned and is owned by a Mexican guy. And it represents Mexico.”

These hats have doffed the heads of some of the most elite celebrities in the world, some of the most gifted athletes who have played their respective sports.

But the hats come from a place of profound humility and hard work. Hernández has created thousands of hats, staving off what would be the easier and more profitable method of machine making.

But having him and his team touch each hat turns these from wardrobe pieces into conversation starters, a potential family heirloom that crafts its own story each time it's worn.

And it all starts with great pride.

“It’s amazing to see my people and to be born with a lot of culture,” Hernández said of his upbringing. “And at the same time, we're really proud to be Mexicans.”

“Coming from a very small town and now doing these things, you know, for me, it's a dream, [an] American dream and I'm not finished.”

Hernández remains dedicated to providing not just a more affordable line of hats, but one that is sustainable. It’s a passion of his to not only make hats that last but that they are created in a reasonable manner.

“I'm not done yet. This is just the beginning. You know making these hats for these celebrities and athletes that help me to put me on the spot, to go where I really want to go and, in a way, a Latino company, owned by a Mexican. (I) came here with nothing and we work hard to get to where we are.”