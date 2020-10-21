So That AOC Twitch Session Was a Phenomenal Success

Depending on how you look at it, between 400,000 and 700,000 people saw congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jump onto popular streaming platform Twitch on Tuesday to play “Among Us.”

For a country arguing about NBA ratings, World Series fans attending the stadium and relative sports success during a remarkable time in our history, Twitch has clearly become a constant for pro gamers, athletes and politicians eager to speak to the public in a way that will resonate.

AOC dominated the proceedings.

Engadget reports that at the peak of her session, Ocasio-Cortez was playing before 435,000 people. Forbes reports that for the entire night, the 31-year-old congresswoman streamed to about 700,000 people.

The goal for AOC was simple, engage with the people in a way that is particularly 2020. Seeing as how we are all taking meetings through that little camera that sits atop your computer, Twitch was the obvious choice to get out the message that it’s important to vote and make your voice heard.

The game is “Among Us.” Now due to having two kids who go to school online, I am only peripherally familiar to this title—although when this whole pandemic guff is over I am getting back into gaming. Just as soon as these kids learn to sleep.

In any case, the New York Times walks us through the particulars behind the 2018 indie title that is a little “Clue” and a little “Survivor.”

“Crewmates must run around the ship and try to complete a set of tasks while trying to root out and avoid getting killed by the one or several impostors,” the Times writes.

It’s the perfect vehicle to bide time while engaging with the community and slaying fellow streamers.

As For the Win spotted, there was a great moment when AOC decided that Pokieman, while being a delightful person, had to go.

At the end of the day, the exercise was to get out the vote and motivate people to make their voices heard during the upcoming November election.

According to Amanda Litman, she’d say that, yes. The Twitch session was a rousing success.

According to Yahoo News, Twitch gained a whopping 3.46 million new users from the period between January-May 2020. The initial throes of the pandemic have had us all looking toward delivery methods and entertainment we may have previously ignored.

Twitch is just one of the myriad ways to connect with one another amid a pandemic that has us physically isolated.

AOC’s session is just one more example that Twitch isn’t just a viable platform but a powerful one.