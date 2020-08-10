En Fuego
Top Stories
News

Astros Reportedly Invoke Moms In Laureano Brawl, Remain Awful

Gabe Zaldivar

So, the Houston Astros’ season is going well. The fourth highest payroll in MLB is now 6-9, Jose Altuve is batting a solid .182 and the team is slowly turning into a collection of the most cliché bully stereotypes.

Like a bunch of Draco Malfoy and Fred O’Bannions, they are the guys you now love to hate. And this weekend’s kerfuffle with the Oakland A’s is another sign that the Astros are nearly out of redeeming qualities.

By now many of you have seen the A’s and Astros break social distancing protocols in a Sunday funday hootenanny, which saw a disgruntled Ramon Laureano head to first after getting plunked by Humberto Castellanos.

That’s when Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron exchanged some pleasantries with Laureano, a chat the outfielder found most disagreeable.

Laureano ran over towards the Astros dugout, Cintron retreated like all bullies end up doing and the two teams had themselves a classic fracas.

The story doesn’t end there, because according to reporter Jose de Jesus Ortiz (h/t For the Win), someone brought mamas into the mix.

The two sides to the story are as follows: A’s skipper Bob Melvin declared that Laureano is a saint of the highest order.

Astros manager Dusty Baker doubts Cintron would go there and explained he has first-hand knowledge of how even mentioning mother prior to an expletive can get you in trouble.

“I learned that that’s Latino culture,” Baker said. “That even if you said in jest or if you don’t mean what you’re saying and you just use it as just another curse word in Latino culture you know, guys don’t like that.”

The Astros are in the middle of their pandemic-season pure hatred tour, which is going over famously.

Following a very public realization of the team’s past use of sign stealing, Houston has had to face the vitriol, albeit in front of empty stadiums.

Guys are getting plunked, stars like Alex Bregman are hitting .219 and now their hitting coach is being accused of bringing moms into the proceedings.

Never bring moms into the mix unless you want to throw down. This has been your very easy life lesson of the day. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Diego Luna Pairs Crucial Issues with Brilliant Food on New ‘Pan y Circo’

En Fuego Streaming: Diego Luna invites top chefs and top minds to dinner to discuss the very issues that shape our world today.

Gabe Zaldivar

‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot Promises a Deeper Dive into Women’s Baseball

"Broad City's" Abbi Jacobson joins Will Graham in bringing new life to the beloved story "A League of Their Own."

Gabe Zaldivar

Nike Drops a More Accessible Soccer Cleat and It’s a Thing of Beauty

Carson Pickett is one of many soccer players who will benefit from this gorgeous shoe.

Gabe Zaldivar

MLB Teams Will Now Have a COVID-19 Nanny

Gabe Zaldivar

Mike Piazza’s Magical ‘Baywatch Moment’ is Joy Personified

Mike Piazza took monster hacks in front of Pamela Anderson 25 years ago, and the video is amazing.

Gabe Zaldivar

Finding Yoga in the Age of COVID

John Salley, Francesca Asumah, Yogi Roth, Shaniece Hairston and more tout the power of yoga during a powerful time of tumlt.

Gabe Zaldivar

A Kinder NFL is Now Kicking Around a Way to Honor Police Brutality Victims

The NFL is the latest league to incorporate social justice messaging into a pandemic-stricken season.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Hard Knocks Trailer is Here and It’s Beautifully Delusional

The NFL and HBO are going about things as if it were business as usual in a year that has been anything but.

Gabe Zaldivar

Somehow MLB’s Horrible COVID Plan is Failing

Baseball is blowing it big time, and we are all witnesses.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Rock’s Influence Reaches Far Beyond XFL Ownership

The XFL gets new life under Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the world gets another example of hard work paying off.

Gabe Zaldivar