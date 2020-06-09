Things Are About To Get Uncomfortable For NASCAR

Sorry, NASCAR. It’s time we had the talk.

It’s always an uncomfortable proposition to address any shortcomings you might have. For NASCAR, the last couple weeks of protest and calls for equality from marginalized communities led to them joining other professional leagues in issuing a statement—albeit one that seemed obligatory.

The conversation now moves onto inclusion and to that pesky business of having the Confederate flag around events.

Bubba Wallace has the distinction of being the only Black full-time driver. And he is also singular in another regard, he is now asking that all confederate flags be banned from NASCAR events

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags," Wallace told CNN. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

The sport had to previously answer for the fervent affection much of its fan base has for the flag.

Following the civil unrest that took place at protests in Charlottesville in 2017, USA Today profiled the connection the southern symbol has had for NASCAR.

“Born in the South, the world’s biggest form of stock car racing retains an attachment to its Confederate roots, albeit one that now is without official sanction and is under renewed attention because of the national focus on the topic,” the publication’s Mike Hembree wrote at the time.

Three years later and the country’s inherent racial tension has boiled over again following the death of George Floyd with subsequent protests and calls for equality.

Leading the charge for change is Wallace who doesn’t mince words when talking about the Confederate flag or in his response to fans who might still want to bring it into the stands.

"There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it's time for change," he said, via CNN. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags."

And in regards to any pushback, he tells CNN those people can "get back on the road where you came from."

To Wallace, the time to have an open discourse is over. The right thing to do is evident to the 26-year-old driver.

"We should not be able to have an argument over that," he said. "It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore."

For Wallace, the subject of police brutality is a personal one. He was on the Dale Jr. Download podcast earlier in the month and discussed the moment he lost his cousin to a police shooting (h/t For The Win).

“I was running around the gym with all the other brothers and sisters there, and all of a sudden, I hear a scream — like the worst scream that you’d want to hear. Not like a somebody-scared-you scream, like something bad had just happened. And I look over and I see my mom running out the door, and we had just found out my cousin had been shot and killed by a police officer. Unarmed. And so I was young. I didn’t understand it. We lost a family member. But now seeing everything come full circle, I totally get it now.”

George Floyd’s death led to a charge of second-degree murder for the former police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

We are now going on two weeks of protests taking place globally, asking for police reform.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps made comments at this weekend’s Atlanta race.

“Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard,” Phelps said. “The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken far too long for us to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better.”

Wallace is demanding the sport do just that: be better. Instead of brushing off the subject of the flag and its presence at events, NASCAR is going to have to make a stand on whether it will continue to allow such a symbol to adorn its grandstands.