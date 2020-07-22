Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul Put Money and Energy Into New Social Change Fund

The banana boat rides again.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul are coming together like a boy band determined to right wrongs, launching the Social Change Fund, which aims to address the myriad issues that continue to affect communities of color.

While Wade is now retired, Paul and Anthony are ramping up play in the Orlando bubble created to produce a safer environment for athletes to restart the NBA season.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward tweeted out the announcement on Wednesday (H/T NBC Sports).

“Together we'll be investing in and supporting grassroot organizations who are working to affect for social change day in and day out,” Anthony says via Twitter.

The three most notably came together in 2016, joined then by LeBron James, at the ESPYs. The four addressed the world at a time when police brutality and gun violence had just played out in Dallas.

"We can't ignore the reality of the current state of America," Anthony said at the time. "The events of the past week have put a spotlight on the injustice, distrust, and anger that plague so many of us. The system is broken. The problems are not new, the violence is not new, and the racial divide definitely is not new. But the urgency to create change is at an all-time high."

Four years later and the world remains very much the same, embroiled in differences across racial, social and economic divides.

The killing of George Floyd exacerbated tensions, which have since played out in protests and rallies that continue to move the country.

Now these three athletes are committing a tangible promise by first funding the project themselves, building outreach to then increase donations.

“Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success,” said Paul, via press release. “The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity. We will unite with other individuals who share our vision and commitment to use our collective voices and resources to advocate for change and foster a more equitable future.”

Dwyane Wade recently demanded that justice be brought in the case of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker who was shot to death when a no-knock search warrant was executed by Louisville Metro Police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove on March 13.

As Wade states in the above video, the shirt he was wearing demanded justice for Taylor but also featured a phone number that he states belongs to Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron (h/t USA Today).

Via press release, Wade explained the fund’s mission, effecting change by getting funds to entities that have close ties to the community and understand people of color and their modern plight.

“The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized,” Wade said. “We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change.”

The news comes just a day after former NFL star Michael Bennett announced his retirement to concentrate on social issues.

Certain athletes have been addressing social injustice for years. But it seems ever more necessary to continue to build on momentum cultivated over the last couple of months.

In a show of solidarity, these three basketball stars are intent on doing just that.

"I stand for everything this Fund and its beneficiaries support and will not stop pushing for progress until we see an end to the systemic racism that the Black community has faced for too long," Anthony said. "We will keep on pushing. We will not lose focus.”