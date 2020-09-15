SI.com
En Fuego
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Greatest Stories in Sports

Gabe Zaldivar

The sports world is a beautiful tapestry of cultures, a great symphony of diverse languages. Hispanic influence in this regard is undeniable. 

We are happy to celebrate the many splendid ways this particular part of pop culture has been lifted and moved by so many Latinos who work tirelessly to mentor and motivate. 

This month, the spotlight belongs to some truly remarkable individuals.  

Jaime Jarrin has been calling Dodgers games for 61 years. His legacy has left an indelible mark not just on the organization but an entire city that considers him part of the family.

And in many ways, the Dodgers are a family business, son Jorge is now calling games in the same booth as his father. Grandson Stefan can even tell you what it’s like to be drafted by the team.

Jorge Jarrin, Fernando Valenzuela, and Jaime Jarrin at Golden Mike Awards 1.26.08 Lifetime Achievement Award
Jorge Jarrín, Fernando Valenzuela and Jaime Jarrín

Lorena Ochoa, one of the best golfers to ever set foot on a course, is staying busy after a brilliant 10-year career. She speaks to us about her tenacity for the sport and the reasons she felt she had to leave. It’s a story about the power of choice. It’s a story about raising a country’s exposure to golf. It’s a story, ultimately, about family.

foursome_11
Lorena OchoaPhoto Credit: Lorena Ochoa

Viridiana Alvarez didn’t have a mountain where she grew up in Mexico. So what she learned about mountain climbing she did so on YouTube. She then proceeded to summit the three highest peaks in the world, and do so in record time.

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the season this past Sunday. Will Navarro was no doubt at the game, doing all he could to capture the moments and the heart of the event with his camera. His is a special gift, the ability to squeeze so much life out of a moment in time.

HU007049 copy
Will NavarroPhoto Credit: Will Navarro

Mike Salinas made his living picking up scrap metal wherever he could find it. In 1986, he started Valley Services. In 2001, Salinas figured owning one of the leading waste management businesses wasn’t enough. So he hopped in a front-engine dragster and began his second career. 

sa07X_0640
Mike Salinas and Jianna  Salinas Photo Credit: Mike Salinas/Scrappers Racing

He is now sitting on top of the racing world, he himself a top fuel dragster. And he’s bringing his family along for the ride, his two daughters are right there with him. Jasmine is a top alcohol dragster and Jianna is competing in the pro stock motorcycle circuit.

sa11X_7476
Photo Credit: Scrappers Racing

There is a constant thread of family, drive and hard work throughout each of these stories. But every single one is remarkable in its own right.

This month we are dedicated to telling these stories. We are dedicated to showcasing all the wonderful ways sports have been influenced by proud Hispanic people. From athletes to reporters to photographers and comedians.

The sports world owes a great deal to so many astounding individuals. Not one of them asking for the spotlight, each one just so happy to do what they do for the love they have for their craft.

Well, the spotlight is now theirs to have. These stories and so many more will be featured here on Sports Illustrated over the next month.

Take a bow, mi gente. 

