SI.com
En Fuego
HomeNewsCultureSportsLife
Search

Celebrating Hispanic Trailblazers with Irma Garcia and Camila Jaber

Gabe Zaldivar

The sports world is that much better because of them. They are the trailblazers who forge paths and enrich the future with possibility.

The latest En Fuego Podcast is now live, and this week we welcome a record-holding free diver as well as an athletic director who is a pioneer in the industry.

Camila Jaber is a free diver, a national record-holding one at that. And for those who don’t know exactly what it is a free diver does, go out to your closest large body of water, hold your breath, and dive.

That’s an overly simplistic way of describing a sport that is as beautiful as it is thrilling. Holding your breath for nearly three minutes takes enormous practice and an uncanny ability to read your own body.

Read More: Camila Jaber is Chasing a Dream and Finding Peace in the Journey

Jaber’s story would be captivating enough if we concentrated on the intricacies of a sport that demands robbing the body of oxygen for an astounding amount of time, but there is so much more.

She is using her platform to further her passion, which remains saving this planet and the most vital resource we take for granted, water.

Jaber speaks to us about what it’s like to plunge to extreme depths and to truly feel free. She also discusses the importance of water conservation.

This episode highlights another trailblazer, the very first Latina to hold the distinction of being an NCAA Division I athletic director.

Cropped
Photo Credit: Irma Garcia/St. Francis College

Irma Garcia sits down to explain how it all happened for her: her early days growing up in Brooklyn and the importance sports played on her upbringing.

We talk a great deal about family and the community at large. We also go into something close to her heart, being a sponsor to the younger generation.

“I will always be there for anybody who needs that advice or need some sort of help, Garcia said. “But I want to be that sponsor that can put people in a position to succeed and get those jobs, because I think that's where we're where we need it most.”

It’s not enough to mentor and show the way, Garcia explains it’s far more powerful to offer support and be constantly engaged in the process.

Only then will we see far more people of color landing front office jobs, making the decisions that help shape colleges and sports organizations.

We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting all the wonderful ways Latinos have influenced the sports landscape.

If you like the show, you can help support it in a tremendous way by liking, following and subscribing across your favorite streaming services. Give a comment or a five-star rating. With your support, you are helping give some of sport's greatest stories the spotlight they deserve. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

St. Francis College’s Athletic Director Irma Garcia is Much More Than a Pioneer

Irma Garcia is the first Latina to be an athletic director at a Division I program, and she is dedicated to making the sports landscape a beautiful tapestry of diversity.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

MlawrenceSFC

Leylah Annie Fernandez is About To Take the Tennis World by Storm

Leylah Annie Fernandez is dedicated to reaching the highest levels of tennis. She sits down with us to talk about her heritage and her future in this sport.

Max Gao

Mike Salinas, Scrappers Racing and The Unrelenting Power of Family

From scrap metal on the sides of San Jose roads, Mike Salinas built a family business and an avenue for his daughters to compete at the highest level.

Gabe Zaldivar

Álex Rodríguez, Laurie Hernandez Headline New Peacock Show Highlighting Hispanic Heritage

Peacock's new show "True Colors" is a refreshing look at some of the most inspiring people around.

Gabe Zaldivar

Lorena Ochoa Discusses Success, Retirement and the Future of Golf in Mexico

Golf has never been more popular in Mexico. Its rise is thanks to one of the best to play the sport, Lorena Ochoa.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Real Story Behind That Game-Used Michael Jordan Bat That's Now Up for Auction

Actor Tony Todd has a story about how he got a baseball bat from Michael Jordan and the reason it was kicking it in the trunk of his car for over a decade.

Gabe Zaldivar

The World According to Mountain Climbing Record Holder Viridiana Álvarez Chávez

Viridiana Álvarez Chávez shattered a mountain climbing world record and now she wants more.

Gabe Zaldivar

Dodgers Scouting Legend Mike Brito Isn’t Done with This Game

Mike Brito has been scouting for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1978, and he's not done enriching this game he loves.

Gabe Zaldivar

Boxing Champ Mario Barrios Talks Life, Training and Dealing with an Uncertain Future

Mario Barrios was born with gloves on his hands. The champ sits down to talk about this life in the sport and what comes next.

Landon Buford

Camila Jaber is Chasing a Dream and Finding Peace in the Journey

Mexican free diver Camila Jaber is about to attempt to break her own national record, and she is doing it during the most trying year in her professional life.

Gabe Zaldivar