Celebrating Hispanic Trailblazers with Irma Garcia and Camila Jaber

The sports world is that much better because of them. They are the trailblazers who forge paths and enrich the future with possibility.

The latest En Fuego Podcast is now live, and this week we welcome a record-holding free diver as well as an athletic director who is a pioneer in the industry.

Camila Jaber is a free diver, a national record-holding one at that. And for those who don’t know exactly what it is a free diver does, go out to your closest large body of water, hold your breath, and dive.

That’s an overly simplistic way of describing a sport that is as beautiful as it is thrilling. Holding your breath for nearly three minutes takes enormous practice and an uncanny ability to read your own body.

Read More: Camila Jaber is Chasing a Dream and Finding Peace in the Journey

Jaber’s story would be captivating enough if we concentrated on the intricacies of a sport that demands robbing the body of oxygen for an astounding amount of time, but there is so much more.

She is using her platform to further her passion, which remains saving this planet and the most vital resource we take for granted, water.

Jaber speaks to us about what it’s like to plunge to extreme depths and to truly feel free. She also discusses the importance of water conservation.

This episode highlights another trailblazer, the very first Latina to hold the distinction of being an NCAA Division I athletic director.

Photo Credit: Irma Garcia/St. Francis College

Irma Garcia sits down to explain how it all happened for her: her early days growing up in Brooklyn and the importance sports played on her upbringing.

We talk a great deal about family and the community at large. We also go into something close to her heart, being a sponsor to the younger generation.

“I will always be there for anybody who needs that advice or need some sort of help, Garcia said. “But I want to be that sponsor that can put people in a position to succeed and get those jobs, because I think that's where we're where we need it most.”

It’s not enough to mentor and show the way, Garcia explains it’s far more powerful to offer support and be constantly engaged in the process.

Only then will we see far more people of color landing front office jobs, making the decisions that help shape colleges and sports organizations.

We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting all the wonderful ways Latinos have influenced the sports landscape.

If you like the show, you can help support it in a tremendous way by liking, following and subscribing across your favorite streaming services. Give a comment or a five-star rating. With your support, you are helping give some of sport's greatest stories the spotlight they deserve.