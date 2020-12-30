Celebrating The Most Inspiring Sports Stories of 2020

This year has been an exercise in getting used to life outside of our comfort zone.

It’s been a struggle, sure. It’s been downright demoralizing. But there have been those moments of triumph that remain undeniable and festoon the calendar year with absolute brilliance.

Viridiana Álvarez Chávez is someone I couldn’t help but think about as we recap 2020. Her feat as the fastest female ascent of the top three highest mountains with supplementary oxygen is all the more remarkable when you consider her beginnings.

Her unrelenting passion to move higher and become more prolific in her climbing came not near the tallest peaks but the relatively flat terrain of Aguascalientes.

What she learned about climbing she did so through modern convenience, becoming an expert through YouTube before attempting the likes of Everest.

We’ve been shut in for so many months, kept away from the normalcy that we so crave. We’ve leaned on modern convenience, delivery systems, and Zoom meetings to keep us going.

Álvarez Chávez’s story is just one example of the inspiration that has come from a year none of us will soon forget.

The world is so much richer when barriers become increasingly arbitrary and nonexistent. Sarah Fuller made history this year when she became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game.

While there remains an unsettling amount of trolling and resistance amid this great story, we’d rather concentrate on the trailblazing that occurred the moment Fuller slapped on cleats and kicked her way into history.

"All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times I struggled in sports," she said, via ESPN, "but I'm so thankful that I stuck with it, and it's given me so many opportunities and I've met so many amazing people through sports, and I just want to say that literally you can do anything you set your mind to."

Little girls around the world see Fuller and immediately find another path that didn’t previously exist. They see what may have been unthinkable and can now see their face and name on the greatest of sports stages.

But it wasn’t just athletes opening doors and breaking down barriers, Kim Ng was annihilating preconceived notions when she finally became a general manager.

She has long been among the most qualified suitors to the position but just recently became the first woman and first East Asian to helm an MLB club as a general manager when she took up the job for the Miami Marlins.

It has taken her 30 years to get to this spot, but her arrival means the next generation has an example to point to of perseverance and dedication.

"This challenge is one I don't take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals,” she said, via ESPN.

"It is a tremendous achievement to be the first female GM in Major League Baseball, and I hope young girls (and boys) take notice of this and further understand that there are no limits to their dreams.”

To use your platform not only for good but to inspire is paramount for many in the sports world. That sentiment is especially true throughout the WNBA, which exemplifies a league that is utilizing its spotlight to further amplify the voiceless.

While much of the sports world has experienced a downturn in interest, women’s sports have seen a noticeable uptick in ratings this year. It truly has been the year of the woman.

As the nation dealt with health and humanitarian issues, the inequities of social justice in the country again became all too obvious.

The WNBA was at the forefront as they played the season out in relative isolation, tucked away in a bubble to keep a coronavirus at bay.

But it’s from that bubble that many players demanded more of their leaders with vocal outpourings and silent but powerful displays of action.

WNBA players remain moved and determined to effect the change they want to see in the world.

“We are a walking protest at all times as a WNBA athlete,” Mistie Bass told the New York Times back in October. “If you think about it, we have so many different stigmas. We’re just constantly in the fight. I don’t think we have ever not been in a fight for equality, for justice.”

For New York Liberty player Layshia Clarendon, the actions seen in 2020 are indicative of a generation eager to speak out and make their actions meaningful.

“The W is the movement,” Clarendon told the Times. “It’s where this country is going. It’s where progressive and forward-thinking folks are looking to.”

Where this world is headed is significantly more female and definitively more diverse. The NHL saw one of its more historic hires take place earlier this year when Xavier Gutierrez became the first Latino president and CEO of an NHL franchise when he took the position for the Arizona Coyotes.

Photo credit: Arizona Coyotes

For Gutierrez, representation signifies just great business as diversity in practice leads to diversity in opinion and expertise.

“I want us to be not just at the table. I want us to help lead that discussion; I want to be at the forefront of that,” he told En Fuego back in June.

“When I can sit here with a different perspective in a different background and I can sit across the table from someone else, how can I say, ‘listen, I think a growth market is the female hockey fan,’ and not have women at the table interacting in that decision making,” Gutierrez said. “That doesn't make sense. I fundamentally believe in the business logic of having diverse voices at the table.”

From the boardroom of a professional sports franchise to the fields of California farms, Latinos continue to make an impact. When it comes to the latter, it’s seen in the tireless efforts high school football players put into their practices, school work, and effort on the farm.

This year we got to meet some of the hardest working people in sports as we featured the players of Robert F. Kennedy’s football team.

Photo Credit: Robert F. Kennedy High School/Mario Millan

These are teenagers who wake up before the sunshine kisses the rows of grapes that need picking only to leave the farm to make it in time for zero period at school. Putting in a full day of studies makes way for more work and then a nighttime practice scheduled to beat the summertime heat.

“Our kids really don't complain about it,” RFK High School head coach Mario Millan said. “It might show in their faces. But they don't complain about their lives.”

Their lives are as much about family as they are about the work they put into making their lives better. Many of them leave RFK for prestigious colleges. Doctors and lawyers return to the Delano area to lift up the community with their dedication.

If work is nothing more than a journey, then these amazing kids prove that there is abundant success in putting your heart and soul into the process. Each one enriches those around them by their example of unrelenting effort.

Effort is exactly what it takes to prove others wrong. It’s something Chris Nikic and his father, Nik, have been doing for two decades now, proving that having Down’s syndrome doesn’t have to be an absolute on one’s ability.

Photo Credit: Michael Reaves Getty Images for IRONMAN

Nikic just became the first person with the syndrome to complete an Ironman event, which means he swam 2.4 miles, biked for 112 miles and then ran an entire marathon, all in under 17 hours.

It was something he did for himself but also for others like him. I asked him what it meant to be the first person with Down’s syndrome to complete this feat just ahead of his November attempt.

“Being the first means I can do anything,” Chris said. “It also means others like me can do it too. And others like me can have big dreams and goals. It also means that you can live a life of inclusion.”

A year that had us all separated was also about getting people involved and included.

In a year characterized by isolation, there were those who worked so very hard to bring people together. It was a trying year, but a beautiful one as well.