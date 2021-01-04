Chris Nikic Shows Anything Is Possible In New Documentary Series

The already remarkable Chris Nikic story got another stunning chapter. The 21-year-old who recently became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman competition featured in a documentary on NBC, which can now be viewed in its entirety online.

“Anything Is Possible – The Series,” debuted Sunday on NBC with an hour-long feature on Nikic and his journey as an Ironman pioneer.

En Fuego was fortunate enough to catch up with him and his father Nik as well as trainer/coach Dan Grieb just ahead of his successful completion of the grueling event.

“The best part of Ironman is training with your friends,” Chris told En Fuego. “I was always excluded from everything, So training is the best kind of inclusion. I’ve made friends all over the world.”

Inclusion is a big part of why Chris trained so hard, to show the world and others with Down syndrome that anything is truly possible.

For his entire life, other people have set limits on what they believe he could accomplish. Instead of resigning himself to those barriers, he demolished them.

“Chris has been told his whole life he wouldn't amount to much. His parents were told he wouldn't accomplish much. So, therefore, the expectation is that he won't do much. And if he doesn't do much, then it's right in order of a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Grieb told En Fuego.

This wonderful story, a shining example of dedication, is a documentary that can now be viewed on the IRONMAN Now Facebook Watch page.

The episode is part of a larger series produced by the IRONMAN Group production team. It will bring viewers up close to some truly inspiring stories.

“This new series is about telling the journeys of those who find the ways to accomplish goals beyond what others might believe are achievable as they prove anything truly is possible,” said Andrew Messick, President and CEO of The IRONMAN Group, via a press release. “It is an honor to kick off this new series with the remarkable story of Chris Nikic, who showed the world that pre-conceived barriers or limitations can indeed be shattered, bringing a new reality of what is possible not only for individuals with disabilities, but for all who face challenges of any kind.”

Chris has had to endure hardship for his entire life. Because of muscle development, things like eating were difficult until the age of five. And walking was something he struggled with until he was four.

But the past year alone saw him train in upwards of 40 hours a week, pushing himself to be able to conquer the massive task of swimming over two miles, biking 112 miles and running an entire marathon, all under 17 hours.

Well, he did it with time to spare. And the inspiring tale is there for all to see. It’s an important story that will hopefully spark someone else to conquer their own dreams.

“Don't get me wrong, I love the attention,” Nikic said of his Ironman feat. “Being the first means I can do anything. It also means others like me can do it too. And others like me can have big dreams and goals. It also means that you can live a life of inclusion.”