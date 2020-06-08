Compton Cowboys Ride Strong Message Into George Floyd Protests

The ongoing protests taking place in the wake of George Floyd’s death have been about giving a voice to the voiceless, reminding the world that black lives matter and showing a side of the community that doesn’t normally get the attention it deserves.

Enter the Compton Cowboys.

The weekend again welcomed a large contingent of protests from all over, including the Los Angeles area.

Droves of proud Black cowboys mounted and rode in Sunday’s Compton Peace Walk, which had been planned to see protestors walk from Gateway Towne Center to the Martin Luther King Jr. monument at the Compton City Hall, according to KTLA.

One of the more spectacular sights was the Compton Cowboys supporting the cause. Author and reporter Walter Thompson-Hernandez had recently covered the group whose slogan is “Streets raised us. Horses saved us.”

Thompson-Hernandez profiled the cowboys in a New York Times feature back in 2018. He then delved deeper into the story with a book published this year entitled “The Compton Cowboys: The New Generation of Cowboys in America’s Urban Heartland.”

At its heart, the group is a welcomed respite for those who want to immerse themselves in rodeo, farm and cowboy culture. A singular option amid the normal bustle of street life.

It’s a safe haven and alternative to the kind of life that might normally await young people of color growing up in a place like Compton.

On Sunday, they were a beacon for a community that is marching in solidarity against police violence.

“I feel like I’m making my family proud, you feel me?” Compton Cowboys member Randy Hook can be heard saying to Walter Thompson-Hernandez in a tweet Sunday. “We making the family proud; we making the hood proud; we making the city proud.”

The organization was a trending topic on Twitter, bringing well-deserved aplomb for a group of friends that use horseback riding and farming to enrich the community.

Thompson-Hernandez was on with Cincinnati Public Radio recently and talked about his book, explaining in vivid terms how different it is to be a Black man walking in a city like Compton.

“There’s such a stark difference between seeing a black man on a horse and a black man walking on the streets of Compton,” Thompson-Hernandez said. “Every time the Cowboys saddle up and get on the horses the world treats them in such a different way. It’s almost as if the horses become a shield that really protect them from the violence of local gangs but also from police harassment.”

Thompson-Hernandez brings up this subject in his 2018 article. Speaking to a man by the name of Anthony Harris, the idea that a horse can actually help absolve a Black man of inherent racism and that such a thing is needed is tragically obvious to those who ride through these streets.

“They don’t pull us over or search us when we’re on the horses,” Harris said. “They would have thought we were gangbangers and had guns or dope on us if we weren’t riding, but these horses protect us from all of that.”

The Compton march was one of many protests that continue to garner global attention for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Two dozen Compton Cowboys joined a crowd of 1,500 people marching around Compton on Sunday.

“When you grow up in the hood, the disconnect that you have from nature is what makes it easy to not respect life and not care for life because you don’t understand nature and the environment, and the importance of things that live and breathe that you have take care of,” Cowboy Rancy Savvy told the Pasadena Star-News. “Connecting them with a horse fills in that missing piece.”

A community came together to fight racial inequality. It was joined by a cowboy-clad contingent riding high and proud. It was a beautiful sight.