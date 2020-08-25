SI.com
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Still Doesn’t Get It

Gabe Zaldivar

Roger Goodell has apologized to Colin Kaepernick. The NBA continues to send powerful messages each and every game. And the WNBA has been a bastion of momentum in the Black Lives Matter movement.

But Jerry Jones wants to wheel and deal with how his players express their frustration over the myriad issues they face on a daily basis.

Yahoo NFL reporter Charles Robinson took to Twitter (h/t For the Win), reporting on the latest musings from the most famous owner in all of sports.

“I knelt with our players, as you know, on a personal basis” Jones tells 105.3 The Fan. “But as a team, we all knelt together before the anthem and then we stood for the anthem to recognize what its symbol is to America. I thought that was good. That’s the kind of thing we’ll be looking to see if we can implement.”

While the country has moved pleasantly into the realm of the reasonable, finally realizing that taking a knee is a protest that is both peaceful and powerful, Jones is more interested in whether that protest is acceptable.

Protest, but just don’t do it if it's counter to ownership's wishes, which is kind of contrary to the very nature of protest, a physical expression of personal anguish and frustration.

A protest isn’t pre-packaged and stamped with approval from the public relations team, it’s organic and ever-evolving.

On Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology to Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback who decided to kneel to raise awareness about police brutality.

The fact that he is a former player is far more to do with a sport that would rather distance itself from his politics because he still very much wants to play.

"Well, the first thing I'd say is I wished we had listened earlier to Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” the commissioner said, via CBS News.

He continued, explaining that the league had reached out but no dialogue ever took place.

"We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did. And we would've benefited from that, absolutely."

As for disciplining players who might kneel in the future, Goodell is against it: “I don't think that's the right thing to do,” he said recently when asked about admonishing players who kneel.

Jones explained his position back in 2017, explaining that asking his players to kneel prior to the anthem sidestepped undue controversy.

"We all agreed that our players wanted to make a statement about unity and equality,” the owner said at the time. “They were very much aware that that statement when made or when attempted to be made in and a part of in recognition of our flag can not only lead to criticism but also controversy. It was real easy for everybody to see the message of unity and equality was getting pushed aside or diminished by controversy. We even had the circumstances that it was being made into a controversy."

In light of the outpouring of national support for athletes’ right to protest, this position is as outdated as it is wrong.

But you can’t force anyone to change their beliefs. Jones thinking that kneeling during the anthem might garner criticism hasn’t changed despite a most remarkable series of events this year.

It’s just another sign that there is a lot more work to be done, a lot more discussion to be had and more kneeling to take place. 

