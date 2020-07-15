It’s Chico’s World And We’re All Just Living in It

Like Shoeless Joe coming out of the cornfields in “Field of Dreams,” Francisco “Chico” Herrera has come out of nowhere, leaving us all in a dreamlike state.

Like any good icon, the man known simply as Chico is bringing mononym swag to the Dodgers summer training.

And he’s come at the right time.

The ball boy turned clubhouse attendant is now playing left field for the World Series contending Los Angeles Dodgers during scrimmages.

And, again, his presence has been the perfect turning point in a year that has been absolutely dreadful.

Take a step back and try to remember normalcy in whatever form your addled brain can conjure. Now fast-forward to July 2020. Baseball is doing all it can to start up, splitting squads up and playing scrimmages in lieu of playing other teams too soon.

The NBA has general managers out there grabbing rebounds for superstars because staffing is minimal in their bubble. And the MLS had to cancel a recent game in their return due to a positive COVID-19 case.

The world has been turned upside down and shaken, but sometimes what comes out are those good heartwarming stories we so rarely get to enjoy.

Chico is most definitely the man.

While there are no fans at Dodger Stadium, you can almost sense the city cheering as one clip continues to make the rounds: a pop-up to left corralled by Chico. The man with the golden left-hand glove then guns out Chris Taylor who had the audacity to think he could out leg the dude with a cannon for an arm.

Don’t run on Chico. Like, ever.

The L.A. Times reports Herrera hasn’t played competitive ball in 10 years, last suiting up for L.A. City College over the course of two years.

Well, the rust doesn’t show. “It’s been surreal,” Herrera told the L.A. Times. “The guys are loving it and I’m just going out there and having fun.”

And he’s a human highlight reel out there.

Herrera has served as the clubhouse attendant since 2008 and was asked by Dave Roberts to fill in with some on-field help as the Dodgers, much like other MLB teams, are trying to preserve the bodies they actually have on hand.

It’s meant that Chico is playing left field and at times pinch-running during scrimmages. But he won’t be hitting, much to the dismay of Justin Turner and the greater baseball world.

Herrera is cool sticking to whatever role is asked of him, even if that means he can’t prove for certain he is the real-life Roy Hobbs.

“I haven’t swung a bat in a while,” Herrera told the L.A. Times. “I’d make myself look like a fool out there.”

And much like a movie, things started out inauspiciously.

The Times breaks down how the greatest story being told at the moment began:

“Herrera caught for pitchers during the league’s shutdown but he didn’t expect to play in scrimmages. Turner informed him he was going to suit up for one of the teams during batting practice before the team’s first scrimmage.

Herrera was shocked. Then he got nervous. Then Taylor tested him early in the game with a line drive that he misplayed. The single turned into a triple.

‘That was a very embarrassing moment,’ Herrera said. ‘I had to go run to the ball. It was a long run.’”

Since then Chico has been on fire. And the world is falling in love with him.

Sure, you might say that he’s made a couple of good catches and flashed godlike power in his throwing ability. But, can he hit?

If you believe in magic and still have a little bit of wonder in your heart, join me in hoping that we get the answer to that question soon.

Regardless, I now have a new favorite Dodger player of all-time. Sorry, Steve Sax. My heart now belongs to Chico.