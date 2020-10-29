The Dodgers are World Series Champions and You Can Thank Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts has been answering questions his entire life.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager celebrates annual trips to the postseason with perennial questions about his managerial decisions. That’s fine, because the skipper cashed in his first World Series title in the most remarkable season in the sport’s history.

A lot of what the media has asked of Roberts misses what makes him so great as a manager.

Pitching substitutions, lineup shuffles. Those all matter, but regardless of whether the season is 162-plus games or 60 and change, the clubhouse needs a person in charge who will be a constant through the ups and downs, a calming demeanor amid the tumult of the regular season and the daily anxiety commensurate with the playoffs.

“I will say that I think that this season, this potential champion, it's hard, it's arguably harder this year than it is going through an eight-month season to win the World Series because you're trying to keep everybody in shape physically, mentally, emotionally, and it's something that we've never done,” Dave Roberts tells me back in May, before MLB launched a grand experiment to get a 2020 chapter into the baseball record books.

Roberts sat down to discuss a great many things before the season, his love and experience with wine and his part in the Red Stitch Wine Group.

But we also delved into a lot of what now seems prescient as the Dodgers celebrate their first title in 32 years.

That this championship came during a global pandemic speaks volumes of the players but also of management, the skipper’s ability to keep this clubhouse calm during great uncertainty and motivated during immense isolation cannot be ignored.

The fans watched from home and the Dodgers played as if every single game was packed to capacity.

By the time the Dodgers entered the NLCS, fans were allowed to join the proceedings—albeit in a reduced capacity of 11,500 in a Globe Life Field that normally seats a shade over 40,000 normally.

Faux fan fervor was piped into the television coverage. But on the field, the scene was still very much surreal. It’s the manager’s job to maintain equilibrium during the most jarring of circumstances.

“I don't care if there's no one in the stands or if there's forty-five thousand people, in the stands, it's April or it's game seven, we play a certain brand of baseball, and that's what I expect,” Roberts explained back during a time in the year when there was a real possibility that the 2020 season would be lost to the restrictions of a growing pandemic.

“And so for me, I'm not expecting any excuses. The world is different. And that's just the way it is. So you're still a professional? We're still professionals. We're still competing and we're still trying to win a championship.”

Staying Present

A city that grew to adore a certain zen master has at times vilified the coolest guy at Dodgers Stadium.

“I think I do a really good job of staying present, living in the present. And I and I say that because I'm an optimistic person. And so in any situation, I try to find the positives.”

Roberts admits that as a player he was an emotional guy, a cheerleader that liked to pick up his teammates, wear his heart like a patch on his sleeve. But that’s not how he manages.

“I just believe that the more consistent you can be with your demeanor, when it's going really well or when it's not going well, I think that that level of consistency as far as how you carry yourself helps the team,” he said.

Roberts was born in Okinawa, Japan, in 1972 to a Japanese mother and a father who was a United States Marine.

He took a lot from both cultures. His mother’s side he credits for his even-keeled demeanor, his ability to stay strong and steady during adversity.

“Having a Japanese mother and, the way we lived our lives is being stoic, keeping your emotions, kind of always being positive, which I think that that's been good for me.”

Seeing the sacrifices that both his parents made left an indelible mark on the young man who would go on to win a World Series as a player with the Red Sox and now as a manager for the Dodgers.

He tells me that his African-American father, Waymon, “was one of eight, grew up really poor, served our country for 30 years in the Marine Corps [and he] moved around a lot.”

His maternal side was just as determined: “Mom came over from Japan, didn't speak a lick of English. I think that it was ingrained in me early to be a leader. And to bet on yourself.”

Betting on himself is kind of a running theme for a man who could very easily be an underdog if he wasn’t so gifted. He excelled at not only baseball but also basketball and football.

It’s great to roll with the punches in life, but there is an immense pride when Roberts talks about his accomplishments. The one time he gets animated is when he is asked about being happy the day he was drafted.

“I was pissed when I got drafted because I was an all-conference player in the Pac-12 conference (Pac-10 at the time). But I had a great year. I outplayed all these guys and I still got drafted in the 28th round and I signed for a thousand dollars,” Roberts recalled. “I was actually pissed.”

Betting on Himself

Roberts could very easily have let himself fall victim to other peoples' narratives. But he decided very early on that this is his life to live, his to excel.

“I never really looked at being a minority or, you know, being 5'10", being drafted late. There's always people that tell you what you can't do. But I just believe that being the leader of your own fan club is important.”

Initially considering the Air Force Academy, Roberts decided that a guaranteed role on that football team wasn’t for him. He wanted a possible spot at U.C.L.A playing baseball.

He bet on himself as a walk-on and still holds the all-time school record for stolen bases, grabbing 45 bags in 1994.

Not that he doesn’t let doubt creep in occasionally. He was stuck in the minors for five years and admits that his second season in he experienced profound discouragement when he followed a great rookie campaign by being sent to a co-op team, a lateral move that didn’t give him hope that he would realize his ultimate dream of reaching the majors.

But this walk-on recruit, an eventual late-round draftee and someone who was the fourth outfielder every year in the minors forged ahead. Betting on himself with every at-bat, with every attempted stolen base.

And here he finds himself, celebrating without a parade, winning without a cacophony filling every corner of Dodger Stadium.

In the most profound season, Roberts undoubtedly leaned on a coaching strategy that put the players first. His wisdom back in May is all the more telling considering how the season unfolded.

After a brutal ending in Game 4 that saw two errors erase a potential 3-1 series lead, the Dodgers instead came back and proved to be the better team in Game 5 and 6. They were measured, not deflated, confident, not demurred by an otherwise embarrassing Game 4 loss.

“I think that when you manage people now there's no one way to do it,” Roberts said in our previous interview. “I think that now across all sports, you have to acknowledge that and try to get the best out of each person and understand that we all have different needs.”

A Winning Strategy

This year has been universally difficult. We may get accustomed to Zoom meetings and online school, but it never gets comfortable. There is a real need for that human touch whenever it’s available. Roberts is a player’s manager whose style is made for such demands.

“When I first came up in baseball there was weeks at a time that the manager wouldn't talk to you. But for me, I try to talk to guys every single day. And again, letting them know you care because something I tell my coaches is as a coach, you've got to answer these three questions from the player: Does a player know you care about them? Can they trust you? And can you make them better? And so, if you can answer those three questions then you have a chance to teach them.”

Roberts is a victim of the franchise’s success. It’s never easy to command an MLB team but it’s sorta nice to be obscured by the blanket of mediocrity. But here in Los Angeles, where the Dodgers have won eight straight NL West titles, there is an added level of expectation.

“The expectation to win every single year and win a World Series championship is something that you want as a competitor,” Roberts said. “If you don't accomplish that comes criticism.”

Following Game 4 there were the usual articles asking for Roberts’ head. In Game 5, fans at Globe Life and no doubt at home in front of their TVs questioned Roberts pulling Kershaw. It was a shift from fans and pundits decrying when he leaves the Dodgers ace in too long.

“I wouldn’t say it was difficult,” Roberts said to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci earlier in the series. “I understand that fans and players can get very emotional. I’m emotional. But I still have to have clarity in making decisions. My job is to help the Dodgers win the World Series.”

The Dodgers head into an offseason with one layer of uncertainty after another. Justin Turner, Joc Pederson, Kiké Hernández, Alex Wood, Blake Treinen and Pedro Báez are the biggest names to hit the free-agent market.

It’s yet to be seen exactly what form the 2021 season will take and what will be needed from isolating players amid a baseball bubble.

We would all love to know what next year holds for us. It’s maddening the uncertainty that faces the entire world outside the diamond.

The Dodgers, however, have a manager that has seen the high and lows of the season and has met each moment with the same sense of calm. It’s a serenity that resonated to the very last out of the season.

“Every day I go to work and I'm very grateful that I get to call Dodger Stadium my office,” Roberts said.

It’s time Dodger fans return the sentiment. It’s time to recognize that the right man is sitting in that office, cultivating a winning culture that is based on consistency, pride and a touch of humanity.