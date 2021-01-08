Dodgers Icon Tommy Lasorda Leaves No Less Than a Lasting Legacy

Tommy Lasorda died on Thursday night as no less than the symbol of baseball passion for the many decades he strolled the field at Dodger Stadium.

The team that employed him as their manager for 20 years (1976-1996) posted a message on Twitter Friday morning.

His accolades were plentiful, including two World Series Championships in 1981 and 1988, nearly 1,600 career wins and a couple of nods as NL Manager of the Year.

The Hall of Famer also brought along a young kid from Sonora, Mexico, named Fernando Valenzuela, capping off that ’81 title. And in ’88, his tone and unbridled tenor were the capstones to an unbelievable and unlikely season in 1988.

In every interview, he exuded a love for baseball first and the franchise he adored second. Now he may not have been the swiftest of foot out the dugout when Kirk Gibson slammed his Game 1 home run off of Dennis Eckersley but his slow-motion waddle is as iconic now as the gleeful fist-pump Gibson gave around the bases.

He poured every ounce of himself into baseball and gave all of his heart to the franchise he helped lead.

“My clothes are blue, the Dodger color,” Lasorda once said, according to the New York Times. “I won’t wear red. Cut my veins, and I bleed Dodger blue. If trouble comes, I pray to that big Dodger in the sky.”

His impact doesn’t end here. It continues long after the upcoming season, as players who knew him and fans who adored him tell story after story of his wisdom and antics.

Lasorda had this speech he’d like to give about what he wanted when he passed away. He wanted the Dodgers schedule to go on his tombstone so those visiting their loved ones would consider stopping by Tommy’s grave to see if the Dodgers were playing.

It was more than a love for his team, it was about leaving a legacy. His name sparks so much emotion and none of it comes from him striking anyone out or hitting a home run, it comes from showing the many players who he coached how to play the game. It came by showing the millions of fans who watched him in the dugout and amble out onto the field how to love this game.

He left a mark that will never lose its luster. Tommy Lasorda is gone, but he won’t soon be forgotten.