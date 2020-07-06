En Fuego
Top Stories
News

Donald Trump Clearly Has a Thing For Bubba Wallace

Gabe Zaldivar

Normally the President of the United States defending the confederate flag while incorrectly calling out a sport's only Black athlete would be an extraordinary event.

In this country, in this year, it was a Monday.

Donald Trump is scrounging for something, anything to fire up his base. He believes he found that person in Bubba Wallace and a controversy that doesn't really exist. 

There’s a lot to unpack there. And normally it would be prudent to ignore someone who is obviously attempting to frame the national discourse in a way he believes is beneficial to himself and his campaign while simultaneously ignoring things like, well, facts.

But when racially-charged animus shouts the echo coming back should be steeped in honesty.

It has to be noted that Bubba Wallace did not report the noose, which was hanging from his garage. Rather, NASCAR officials did.

It should also be noted that while the F.B.I. subsequently found that no hate crime was committed, the circumstances around the discovery certainly forced the sport’s hand in investigating it in the first place.

Essentially, something that very much looked like a hate crime was investigated. The investigation took place and that was that. Or it should have been.

Two weeks later and President Trump decides to stoke dying embers to again incite mistrust in officials and the sport’s only Black full-time driver.

Mark Heim of AL.com has a thorough breakdown of the timeline that began with Wallace telling Dan Patrick on June 21 that he had not yet been to his garage in Talladega. 

Later that evening Wallace gets a call from NASCAR president Steve Phelps who explains to the driver that a hate crime had been committed.

Events played out with the sport coming together to voice their support for what they all believed was a targeted driver.

It led to a beautiful moment when drivers and pit crew walked with Wallace and his No. 43 car.

The F.B.I. would later conclude in their investigation that no wrongdoing took place, leading to relief from Wallace who posted the following.

It should be noted, however, that it’s remarkably easy to see how NASCAR jumped to protect their driver.

Heim writes, “NASCAR said out of 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks, only 11 had a garage door pull-down rope tied in a knot. The only one fashioned in a noose was the one discovered Sunday by a crew member in Wallace’s No. 43 garage stall.”

Just one, and it looked like this:

When Trump mentions the “Flag,” he is referring to NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from flying at any events.

As for the ratings, the man tasked with leading this country can’t even get that correct. The Charlotte Observer’s Alex Andrejev reports ratings are not down for NASCAR events since the flag ban. In fact, there’s been a bump in the wake of that decision.

“According to FOX Sports, NASCAR viewership on the FOX networks is up eight percent since returning from its coronavirus-related hiatus on May 17,” Andrejev writes.

The sport enjoyed a second bump: “After the ban was announced the morning before NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Martinsville, television ratings on FS1 increased 16 percent compared to the previous weeknight NASCAR Cup Race rating of a .98 from Charlotte on Thursday, May 28, according to FOX Sports.”

New York Magazine’s Eric Levitz studied Trump’s recent rhetoric and believes he is now doubling down on racially charged issues as a strategy for re-election.

“His highest ambition is to see himself affirmed on his favorite television programs, and to feel himself loved in front of an audience of hooting supplicants,” Levitz writes.

In that way, the president is looking for the next foil, and it’s increasingly likely that a president who can’t give up a played-out strategy may very well target Bubba Watson and a non-story from here until November.

It would be irresponsible, deplorable and incorrect to do so. Which is all the more reason to believe that’s exactly what he decides to do. 

Thankfully, Wallace has the last word. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Maya Moore, a Slimmed-Down Hot Dog Eating Contest And More En Fuego Stories

En Fuego Weekend Edition: Maya Moore goodwill, Negro Leagues grandeur and more stories from a spectacular week.

Gabe Zaldivar

This Year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Be More Depressing Than Usual

Watching grown men and women overeat for pride and adulation just doesn’t have the same cachet this year.

Gabe Zaldivar

TikTok Athletes to Follow for A Sports Guilty Pleasure

Alex Rodriguez, Dude Perfect, Paul Millsap and more great time-wasting content.

Gabe Zaldivar

Maya Moore And The Athletes Actually Making This Country Great

There is still plenty to celebrate on this most remarkable Fourth of July.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JARS

Your Reminder That There Is A Brilliant 'A League of Their Own' Idea Just Sitting Out There

Actress Gabrielle Union reminded the world that three pioneers of the Negro Leagues would make for an amazing movie.

Gabe Zaldivar

Global Paddle Outs Change The Surf World

Rhonda Harper, founder of Black Girls Surf, has coordinated a massive paddle out movement that is leaving an indelible mark on surfing.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JARS

The World Tips Its Cap To The Negro Leagues

Former presidents, sports superstars and so many more pay tribute to the Negro Leagues on its 100th anniversary with an awesome display of hat tips.

Gabe Zaldivar

The NBA Would Make A Strong Statement With Profound Jersey Decision

LeBron James and other NBA stars may soon have more than their names on their jerseys.

Gabe Zaldivar

James Worthy Goes Old School, Kyrie Irving Has A New Shoe And More

En Fuego Weekend: This week on En Fuego featured James Worthy taking us all to school, the latest N7 collection and a frank discussion on body image with Jessamyn Stanley.

Gabe Zaldivar

En Fuego Eats: Making Sensational Stadium Food With Chef Sam Marvin

Stadium Food at Home: This series brings a top chef to help create stadium food at home. This week we're joined by Chef Sam Marvin from Echo & Rig in Las Vegas and Sacramento, and Pluck in San Diego.

Gabe Zaldivar