Emily Harrington Ignored Doubt, Conquered El Capitan and Made History

It’s always astounding to me that someone would stare up at Yosemite’s El Capitan from its base, take in its massive and relatively smooth face and think, I should climb that. Emily Harrington just did it and her ascent was historic.

The 34-year-old climber is just the fourth person to take the Golden Gate route free climb and the first woman to do it in under 24 hours.

“It was this giant representation of everything I’ve worked for in climbing boiled down into one day,” she is quoted as saying, via the New York Times. “There was a lot going on in my head, but at the same time I had this confidence deep down because I knew that I was more ready than I ever had been in my entire life.”

As the N.Y. Times reports, Harrington’s free-climb attempt means any ropes used were merely for safety. Getting to the top meant utilizing the very tips of her fingers and toes.

She also had support from renowned climber Alex Honnold, whose own free solo climb of El Capitan was chronicled in the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo.”

Honnold was present during one of Harrington’ previous attempts up Yosemite’s famed rock face. Back in November of 2019, Harrington fell 150 feet at the site.

This current feat was not without its harrowing moments. About 10 hours into the climb she slipped and fell, hitting her head as the rope swung her back into El Capitan’s unforgiving face.

She forged ahead and completed her dream, later posting on Instagram: “I never believed I could actually free climb El Cap in a day when I first set the goal for myself.”

“It didn’t seem like a realistic objective for me. I didn’t have the skills, fitness, or risk profile to move so quickly over such a large piece of stone. But I chose it exactly for that reason. Impossible dreams challenge us to rise above who we are now to see if we can become better versions of ourselves.”

Harrington reminds us that this sport is very much male-dominated. She states, via the NY Times, “I always received so much advice from men, people telling me how I should do things, how I’m doing it wrong, but in the end, I just decided to do it anyway despite the fact that a lot of people felt that maybe I couldn’t or maybe I didn’t belong there.”

She pushed forward, not cowed by the doubt that could so very easily have taken over. Her latest social media post is a hat tip to a true pioneer in sports.

Harrington paid respect to Lynn Hill, the first person to climb El Capitan’s Nose in a day in 1993. She famously remarked at the conclusion of her historic climb, “It goes, boys,” according to the L.A. Times.

Not only did she illustrate how women can revolutionize the sport but she put a nice big stamp on it.

“It was far and beyond what anyone could conceive of at the time,” Harrington said of Hill’s climb.

Harrington is now gloriously a part of the pantheon of names who have conquered El Capitan with a free climb, and forever a part of those who inspire further generations.