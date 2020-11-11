Entre Rounds Is Bringing Latino Soul To The MMA Party

Changing the dialogue about a sport starts with a conversation among friends.

Tucked away on the internet is a show doing just that while putting a Latin American spin on a sport that continues to evolve and take over the world.

Entre Rounds is that bar you walk into with your usual chair. It’s that friend’s house with a spot open for you on the couch. It is specifically a multimedia answer to MMA for the Latino audience, and it comes packing just about every perspective available in the sport.

Like the cast of a pugilistic “Breakfast Club,” there’s the fighter, the architect, the journalist and the promoter.

Together they make up an increasingly beloved destination for those wanting not just MMA news but MMA discussion. In a world largely shuttered and isolated this year, Entre Rounds is a veritable watering hole to learn the intricacies of the sport while hanging with a bunch of guys who quickly become friends.

For the uninitiated, Entre Rounds encompasses a podcast, Facebook page, Instagram account, YouTube channel and an important tether to a website specifically geared to MMA news and conversation, MMA.uno.

Welcome to the Show

When Erik “Goyito” Pérez joined the UFC in 2012 he was the company’s only fighting Mexican. The pioneer continues to forge a path for those behind him, strengthening his own cause while also lending expertise not just to broadcast but to the myriad shows Entre Rounds operates.

He is not alone as an analyst on the show, which consists of three products: Entre Rounds, the platform show that offers a wealth of information; Entre Vista, a Tuesday segment that introduces a fighter, peels back the octagon and gives us a closer look at their lives beyond the mat. Then there is Entre Compas, a show that gets you all you need to know the day of the fight.

While Goyito is the fighter of the group, someone who has gone from UFC to a multi-fight deal in Bellator MMA, the show actually started with Combate Americas.

“The main focus was to have Latino fighters and give them a platform to showcase their talents,” Entre Rounds producer Gonzalo “Pipo” Wagner tells En Fuego about his start with Combate Americas.

Wagner is the architect behind Entre Rounds, putting people where they need to be, making sure the audio is right and the content is engaging.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo "Pipo" Wagner

Not too long ago he was serving a different role in the MMA world, handling public relations for Combate. At the same time, Goyito was there as a fighter. Eduardo “Balu” Vargas, the Entre Round's other analyst, was doing promotions and training. And journalist Andres Lichtveld was employed by the company doing digital content.

The ingredients were there to create something truly special. With expertise in various areas of the sport, they just needed the idea to come together and launch their own brand, an answer to a wide chasm of content possibilities.

A sport that continued to grow and evolve was largely ignoring the millions of Hispanic sports enthusiasts who were potential consumers. They just needed a bunch of compas to answer their questions and make learning about the sport fun.

“By doing Entre Rounds, we feel that we are we are pushing all those areas and giving people, giving Hispanics information on MMA [in] the simplest way possible,” Lichtveld said. “Because when we talk in our show, we're talking like we're talking [at] a table, drinking some beers, talking MMA, very simple, very straightforward and very, very honest.”

And the stories are there. They are, after all, the best part about the sport narrative. It’s wonderful to see how things play out in the ring, but if you don’t get to know the fighter there is no context. Rooting for or against an athlete is a hollow experience.

Photo Credit: Andres Lichtveld

Lichtveld explained that this part of the sports world is particularly captivating. “It's very interesting because the storyline itself, Latino fighters, they are all interesting because they all had to struggle a lot. First, go out of your country, abandon your home, then go risk your life, raise the few money you may have in your bank account to go reach your dreams.”

His colleague Goyito knows about the hardships and the heights of the sport. The 30-yeard-old from Guadalupe, Mexico, now makes his home in San Diego.

“I love being the first Mexican-born (fighter) and training in Mexico to get into the UFC. And it was a good experience,” Pérez said.

But he cut his teeth far earlier than that, with older siblings that toughened him up and instilled him a love of pugilistic endeavors.

“I fell in love with fighting when I was three years old,” he said. “I was fighting there at my house. I had two big brothers who showed me how to fight. And when I was five years old, my brothers took me to a street and made me fight.”

His brothers, Ivan and Jair are also MMA fighters who fought out of Combate simultaneously.

His story is well told in a 2012 Sports Illustrated profile by Melissa Segura. "I had mean in my blood," Pérez said at the time.

"The neighborhood where I'm from, if you were the strongest, nobody was going to bother you. If you weren't, they were always going to pick on you. As a kid, I always had to break out of my caste and show I was the strongest."

Several years and many fights later, Goyito expresses himself with a great deal of ease and exuberance, quick with a smile and engaging explanation on the sport he so loves.

The days of street fighting are long gone. His is an artform that should be appreciated as such. And that’s what Entre Rounds is dedicated to, tearing down the preconceived notions Latinos might have about MMA and building it back up with deft style and clever conversation.

As Goyito, explains, there is a big difference between taking it to the streets and training for hours as an MMA fighter. “Cuando eres un peleador de la calle solamente te preparas en la calle, pero cuando eres un peleador de artes marciales mixtas estás cinco de cinco a seis horas en el gimnasio.”

Enter Entre Rounds

It’s apparent from the start that the guys are trying to reach a massive audience that is already enamored with sports. It might be baseball in Venezuela where Licthveld is from, a country that immediately questioned why a young man from there would take his interests to MMA and not the national sport.

Or it is soccer, millions of Mexicans on both sides of the border savoring every last drop of Liga MX on a weekly basis. Or, perhaps, your family was raised on the pound-for-pound offerings of boxing with Julio Cesar Chavez still drawing fond memories from older generations.

Entre Rounds is not just filling a void, it’s showing Latinos just how astounding and deep this well of talent goes in MMA. It’s also the perfect vehicle for the modern age of social media and immediate engagement.

“We want people to interact,” Pipo said. Always the producer, he understands that whether you are the hero or the heel, you have to be polarizing to make it in this business.

“As a producer, my goal is I want the haters and I want the lovers; I need both the ones to defend me and the ones to attack me.”

What you get on a weekly basis is a conversation that is honest and doesn’t cut corners. There is something infectious about watching people do something they love. And these guys, friends now separated by a pandemic, continue to be joined by their love of the sport.

Rediscovering the Passion

This all started with the three years they were together in person, constantly chatting with one another about sports, life and all that comes in between.

When the pandemic hit, there didn’t seem to be any reason to stop. Launching even further into this endeavor just made sense. And, for an analyst and former promoter, getting into Entre Rounds was rediscovering the heart of the sport.

Photo Credit: Eduardo Vargas

“Back in December, when I when I left the promotion, I got burned out from MMA to the point where I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Vargas explained.

“And then when these guys approached me, I was watching MMA again. So, they made me like it again. I fell in love with it again.”

Balu found the sport, cutting away that chaff for him that was all the corporate nonsense. It was about talking about the fighters, discussing technique and mixing it up with some smack talk.

It’s that kind of discourse that these four friends hope can drive understanding and interest in MMA among Latinos. Because this is indeed a special sport.

“If you see a fighter, you know he is doing it for the heart,” Goyito explains in Spanish. “Si ves a un peleador, sabes que lo está haciendo por el corazón.”

“Because at the end of the day when you start doing this sport, they don't pay you, they don't pay you very well,” he continued. “So, you know that athletes are the ones who do it from the heart because they love it.”

These four guys absolutely love what they do, and it’s evident with every minute of every stream.