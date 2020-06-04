Throwback Thursday: That Time Adrian Gonzalez Rocked A Charro Suit

Sometimes the sun hits your skin the right way, the part in your hair is flawless and the pants actually fit without doing that sucking in thing when you try to drop two inches of pant size instantaneously.

For Adrian Gonzalez, swag isn’t as tumultuous an endeavor. But it doesn’t hurt when you’re festooned from head to toe in the finest charro fashion.

Back in 2016, the former Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman took a trip around Pittsburgh ahead of his game with the Pirates, and he did so the cowboy way.

As ESPN reported at the time, the Dodgers were on a travel day, which meant players were required to wear suits.

Nobody looked better than Adrian that day. The meticulous embroidery is flawless, right down to the A.G. silver logo and the silver baseballs that pepper the pant and jacket perfectly.

The 2016 season was Gonzalez’s last relatively healthy season. He played in 156 games and batted a stout .285 that year.

As for the suit, the tailoring is traditional, which means Gonzalez’s Mexican ancestors were ahead of their time with waist-length jackets and slim-fit tailoring.

And the suit comes bearing good luck. Gonzalez was 1-for-9 on the series before that Monday day game.

On June 27, the date he poses with Dave Roberts in the above picture, Gonzalez pinch-hit in an eventual 5-4 win over Pittsburgh. He went 1-for-2.

I only assume he then rode off on a horse into the setting sun.