From the Paralympics to the Women’s Sports Foundation, Alana Nichols Never Stops Leading

First, you lose your father in a drunk driving accident when you’re a baby. Then you break your back in a snowboarding accident at age 17. Somehow, you still find the strength and inner resolve to win three Paralympic gold medals in wheelchair basketball (2008) and downhill skiing and giant slalom (2010).

That’s the origin story of Alana Nichols, the first American woman ever to win gold at both the Summer and Winter Paralympics. Yet the 37-year-old Reno resident, who also competed in Paralympic sprint kayaking (2016), certainly isn’t resting on her laurels. In 2020, she’s served as the president of the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF).

“The gold medals are fun and shiny, but the best part was not winning them, but being able to share them with other young girls, showing them anything’s possible,” Nichols told En Fuego. “Also, I think after all the hard work was done, it was really the life experience of being able to travel the world that was eye-opening. I think that’s a gift in and of itself, just to get some perspective.”

Winning With the Women’s Sports Foundation

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, WSF has broadened its reach during Nichols’ one-year term as president. The Manhattan-based organization, founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, launched its new Equity Project – including stakeholders from business, education, healthcare, media, and other sectors – to improve women’s access to sports across America. WSF also funded a new grant program for female athletes with a $2-million donation from the sportswear company Athleta.

Nichols represented WSF this year in meetings on Capitol Hill with U.S. House and Senate leaders. And for the first time ever, WSF’s annual Salute to Women in Sports gala was broadcast live by Yahoo Sports (October 14).

“We’re also developing some research around how young women and girls of minority status with disabilities can participate more in adaptive sports,” Nichols said.

Starting From the Ground Up

Photo Credit: Alana Nichols

Nichols, who was born and raised in Farmington, New Mexico, honed her relentless work ethic with an adaptive athletics scholarship at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2006.

“During my first year, when I was only playing wheelchair basketball, we had practice every day Monday through Friday, with two practices on Friday, one at 6 am and one at 3 pm,” Nichols recalled. “Typically, I'd do classes all day, Monday through Thursday, and then go to wheelchair basketball practice from 3 to 5:30 pm. On Friday, I had practice at 6 am and a 3 pm to 5 pm practice as well. Then when I picked up tennis, I was doing tennis from 6 am to 7:30 am, more classes, and then wheelchair basketball. It proved to be a little too much for my rotator cuff!”

One of the six-time Paralympic medalist’s biggest early influences was Patty Cisneros Prevo, the captain of the 2008 gold-medal wheelchair basketball team in Beijing.

“I met Patty in 2003 at my first Paralympic tryouts for the wheelchair basketball team,” Nichols said. “She was injured in a car accident about five years before my injury. She was the first person who opened my eyes to the possibilities of truly enjoying life and being a successful athlete as well as a career person. She was really having a lot of fun with her life at the time. Today, she’s a mom of two and a two-time gold medalist, and she’s working at the University of Wisconsin with their Inclusion and Engagement team. She’s just done it all.”

Putting Adaptive Sports On the Map

Photo Credit: Alana Nichols

Even though the NCAA still does not fully sanction adaptive sports, inclusion has come a long way since Nichols broke in during the 2000’s. The National Wheelchair Basketball Association now includes 13 colleges that offer both women’s and men’s intercollegiate wheelchair basketball.

There are close to 40 college adaptive recreation programs across the U.S., and Nichols appreciates how these programs often open the door for able-bodied athletes to try adaptive sports alongside their peers with disabilities.

“When an able-bodied person sits in a basketball chair, it’s so funny when they realize how hard it is to coordinate bouncing the ball, moving the chair, turning and everything else,” Nichols said. “So it’s a humbling experience for the able-bodied person in that scenario. But I think it also makes them really reverent of adaptive athletes after the experience. It creates a lot of empathy and develops a connection that wouldn’t be there otherwise. It’s like taking a walk in somebody else’s shoes.”

New Goals, New Horizons

Photo Credit: Alana Nichols

Although Nichols is set to hand over the WSF presidency in January to Phaidra Knight, the first African-American woman ever named to the World Rugby Hall of Fame, she’ll keep on leading the charge for both women’s sports and adaptive athletics.

Nichols, who previously lived in San Diego, won the first-ever all-women adaptive surfing world championship at La Jolla Shores Beach in 2017. Now, as a member of the International Surfing Association board, she’s pushing for adaptive surfing to be included at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, after guesting on TV with the likes of Conan O’Brien and Katie Couric, she’ll dive into broadcasting as part of NBC’s coverage of next year’s Paralympics in Tokyo. It’ll be a multi-dimensional challenge as she’s a new mother, raising her baby with partner and fellow adaptive athlete Roy Tuscany.

“I’ll be covering wheelchair basketball and quad rugby,” Nichols said. “I’ll be over there with my two-year-old boy Gunnar. Pray for me!”