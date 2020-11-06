Gritty is Having a Moment Thanks to Biden Vote

As of this writing, Gritty has become the face of the 2020 election.

That’s all we can say with 100% certainty as Georgia heads to a recount and states like Arizona and Nevada continue the hard work of counting votes.

While Americans went to the polls on Tuesday, millions voted by mail due to an ongoing global pandemic that has tilted every last vestige of daily life on its side, including how elections are conducted.

That has dragged out a bit the results of a tightly contested presidential election. While the country waited to see whether President Donald Trump would win a second term or former Vice President Joe Biden would become the 46th commander in chief, a new hero emerged from Philadelphia.

The city came out big for one candidate in particular and shifted the election that had been dragging for a few days.

This has been, to put it lightly, a stressful week for just about every citizen. So it’s nice that this gorgeous face would pop up on the feed.

On Friday morning, Biden took a lead in the state of Pennsylvania. With 20 electoral votes at stake, the Keystone State would presumably give the presidency to its victor.

Many on Twitter were feeling Blue, in a political way. So it made sense that those on the social media website would credit the city of brotherly love of pushing Biden ahead in the count.

Thus Gritty was reintroduced to the American public at an astounding time in our history. In a way, it was the perfect time for him to pop in and say hello.