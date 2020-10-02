St. Francis College’s Athletic Director Irma Garcia is Much More Than a Pioneer

It’s a funny thing how we first learn to play sports. The laughter of running around to tag your friends. Hitting a makeshift ball with a broken broom handle.

Irma Garcia learned how to shoot a basketball with the rest of her family, tossing a ball up against a parking sign in her Brooklyn neighborhood.

Now she sits on a Zoom interview with a “Brooklyn Tough” background, talking about how it all happened. How she became the first Latina to be the athletic director of an NCAA Division I school, St. Francis College in Brooklyn.

Family Woman

Irma Garcia Photo Credit: Irma Garcia/St. Francis College

Irma Garcia grew up in the Southside of Williamsburg in a neighborhood that was predominantly Puerto Rican. Her father who passed away six years ago was born in Santurce, San Jose, Puerto Rico; her mother was raised in Mayagüez.

They came to this country and raised eight children, seven girls and one boy, a veritable baseball team that would indeed take on the neighborhood in whatever game that was being played that day.

“It was the Garcias against everybody else,” the athletic director tells En Fuego. She was raised on sports, as much as she was on arroz con gandules or pernil. Garcia competed in whatever game she could.

“In our backyard, we had everything we wanted, like swings, a go-kart kind of thing; It was incredible,” she said of her family playground, an area festooned with the hard work of her father, a part-time carpenter and full-time postal worker.

Her mother was a special education teacher who was so inspired by her daughter going to college that she subsequently finished school, getting her associate's degree.

“She's the sweetest woman you're ever gonna meet,” Garcia said. “She's gonna be a saint. I mean, working with special ed plus raising eight kids and she would bring them home. Because she felt that they weren’t gonna get the proper care, so we always took care of special ed kids. It's incredible.”

Garcia was raised in the warmth of a tight-knit family that also extended well beyond its walls, considering her “immediate family” as something that runs 75 deep.

It’s a raucous crew that laughs and loves in passionate ways. And when you are first coaching at a high level, they are going to let you know they're in the crowd.

“There's a section in St. Francis called the President's Suite. They brought coolers and they set up the sandwiches and they had music up in that corner. I was so embarrassed. But, you know, now looking back. I just laugh and say, just typical Garcia move.”

What’s typical of this family is to lead with emotion. Wear your heart right there for everyone to see it.

Garcia graduated from St. Francis, became a teacher and worked her way up to become a high school educator and basketball coach. Hesitancy made way for her love of the game and she eventually found her way to coaching at her alma mater.

But the journey started with a poignant moment when she didn’t quite know if her father would approve of his daughter going off to play basketball in college.

“I remember when I got the scholarship to play basketball and I was so afraid because, I mean, my parents only knew that girls have to be in the kitchen and guys work,” Garcia said.

Coach Justine Lombardi and Irma Garcia Photo Credit: Irma Garcia/St. Francis College

Garcia is the first to tell you that she came to the game late. The family moved to Greenpoint and she would watch the guys play basketball at the nearby park. A close friend she now considers a brother from another mother taught her the game, but she was still a raw talent by high school.

She credits her high school coach Brian McCarthy for educating her on the nuances, nurturing her already evident ability to shoot and play defense. Speedy Garcia, as she was known, was ready for college.

But first, her dad would have to find out that she actually played ball at a competitive level.

“I was so scared they were going to get mad at me. And I remember this being the first time I ever saw my dad cry,” Garcia explained. “(When they) announced people's scholarship we had to stand up, and I stood up and I could see him and he's crying. I was like, oh, my God. I'm either in trouble or, you know. So, I got off the stage and said, I'm sorry, Papi. And he was like, ‘I'm so proud of you.’ That's all he had to say.”

A father’s love was never in doubt. But in an instant, he gave his daughter the gift of pride in her decisions, confidence in the path she was taking.

Garcia had the support of an entire family. It’s something she is dedicated to bestowing on the next generation as an administrator who leads with a smile and with unbridled passion.

Loud and Proud

2015 Northeast Conference Championships Photo Credit: Irma Garcia/St. Francis College

Garcia’s large family extends well into the community. She proudly displays a Zoom background of a mural emblazoned with the school’s Terrier mascot and the words “Brooklyn Tough.”

It’s a mural that garnered St. Francis the distinction of being the first college to commission a graffiti artwork back in 2017.

“There were three guys that did it. One did sketching, one did more of the details and one did the lettering. I was blown away,” Garcia told the Brooklyn Daily Eagle of the mural at the time. "I’m from Brooklyn; I grew up with graffiti artists. But to have them come in and put it up on the wall, that’s monumental…I’m really proud. That’s who we are: Brooklyn Tough.”

It’s a badge of honor for Garcia, being Brooklyn tough. This is a particularly difficult moment in the school’s history—in any school’s history—the demands of teaching virtually and managing those students who need to come to campus is something none of us planned for amid a global COVID-19 pandemic.

She is a director, an administrator and very much still a teacher. She talks about the first time she was asked to take a clipboard and lead from the sidelines.

“It was a challenge, you know I wasn't the greatest coach in wins and losses, but what I did win was on teaching life lessons,” she recalled.

She’s still teaching, holding court on Zoom calls and being there for staff and students, whoever might come her way with even a modicum of a need.

“So maybe teaching was my thing,” she said. “Even as an athletic director, if you're not teaching, what's the worth of seeing your kids succeed?”

The most pertinent lesson, one that Garcia constantly extends to the next generation looking toward the future, is that your voice is the most valuable thing you have.

Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) Photo Credit: Irma Garcia/St. Francis College

It took a ridiculous amount of time before the college world saw the first Latina take the helm at a Division I program. Demurred and complacent isn’t how you get things done. It’s how the sports world ambles on until 2007 before Latina steps into the big seat.

Vociferous, passionate and armed with educated opinions, that’s how you move the needle. That’s how you get shards of glass ceiling discarded gloriously around the floor.

And as a Latina, Garcia notes that using that voice isn’t always championed in her culture. “We were never put in a position to succeed in that way. We were positioned to listen more than to use our voice. And so, that is the barrier that we have to break in and start them young, not just in college.”

To push and motivate, that’s what Garcia is here to accomplish. And that certainly means lending an ear and some advice, but the next steps needs and extra shove.

“I will always be there for anybody who needs that advice or needs some sort of help, but I want to be that sponsor that can put people in a position to succeed and get those jobs, because I think that's where we're where we need it most.”

The glass ceiling, it’s about time we stop flirtatiously dealing with the concept. It’s time that barrier came down for good. It’s going to take a wave of proactive advocates, passionate educators that take a real interest in every single motivated individual they come across.

It’s going to take more people like Irma Garcia.

“You know, they talk about the glass ceiling: We go back and forth; we jump; we hit it; come back. To me, the follow-up and making sure that not only are we just helping and just giving advice but putting young women of color in a position to succeed, that is more crucial to me now than it was just to mentor.”