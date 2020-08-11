En Fuego
Top Stories
News

It’s All Fun and Games for Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers

Gabe Zaldivar

Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead three-pointer in a Monday clash with the Denver Nuggets. Fake crowd noise erupted as Lakers filled the court to give daps, some socially distanced some not so much. And for a brief second, there was normalcy.

I can’t imagine how it is to be a professional athlete in the bubble right now, attempting to get up for every game with the same fervor as if you were about to play in front of thousands, not being able to hug your family, getting used to the confines of resort life and making it home.

All because we want to be entertained.

Well, the NBA players are making the best of an odd situation, bringing levity to the ludicrous setting.

The Lakers are doing what they can to manage on-court chemistry and playing to TV cameras and virtual fans.

“I am getting more and more used to being out there. It’s a very weird dynamic. I haven’t played in an empty gym in a very, very long time,” LeBron James said recently.

The Lakers are trying to take the edge off an unsettling situation. And the cure for homesickness seems to be making the bubble resemble college dorms.

For example, the championship contender is making sure there is no let-up in competitive juices, launching a Madden tournament that somewhat lacks in the parity department.

Showtime is taking place on the virtual gridiron, and the King is running away with it along with Quinn Cook.

Most of the talent is out of the west. In the east, whether by hazing or just a complete letdown from the Vikings, Talen Horton-Tucker is blowing it and still doesn’t have a win.

LeBron Wire’s Erik Garcia Gunderson explains you can always turn things around though: “Anthony Davis, who started 1-3, has improved to a 3-4 record as the Baltimore Ravens.”

It’s not all Madden, the Lakers are finding other ways to unwind. And they are doing it mostly thanks to the hospitality and suite life of Anthony Davis.

Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes reports the Lakers have largely settled on Davis’ room for party central.

“The team has gathered there to watch the popular 'Verzuz' rap battles between Snoop Dogg and DMX, and 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, and to hold its Madden tournament,” Haynes writes.

Davis tells Yahoo! Sports that he wouldn’t mind the team going to another room but explained he wasn’t holding his breath.

We all know what it’s like. Friends gravitate to that one room that just feels extra comfortable. Pizza boxes begin to mount; people show up at all hours unannounced. Davis is running the equivalent of a freshman dorm party. And it might be just what’s needed for the playoff push.

“I’m one of the few who has a suite and I’m the tech guy of the team who knows how to set up all the devices and connect them to the TV,” Davis explained to Yahoo Sports. “LeBron [James] is a big Snoop Dogg fan and actually a big DMX fan, and so my room made sense. It started with that and then we just kept it going from there.”

On Monday, Kuzma went back to the locker room after hitting the game-winner. A team stuck in a bubble like so many other teams was lit, pouring water on Kuzma as if it were champagne.

In the bubble, you take what normalcy you can get when you can get it.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Astros Reportedly Invoke Moms In Laureano Brawl, Remain Awful

We may have the reason the Oakland A's' Ramon Laureano went to throw down on the Houston Astros in Sunday's baseball brawl.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

Gabe Zaldivar

Tony Hawk Is a Delicious Chipotle Burrito Now

Tony Hawk and Chipotle partnered to eradicate hunger and boredom.

Gabe Zaldivar

Diego Luna Pairs Crucial Issues with Brilliant Food on New ‘Pan y Circo’

En Fuego Streaming: Diego Luna invites top chefs and top minds to dinner to discuss the very issues that shape our world today.

Gabe Zaldivar

‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot Promises a Deeper Dive into Women’s Baseball

"Broad City's" Abbi Jacobson joins Will Graham in bringing new life to the beloved story "A League of Their Own."

Gabe Zaldivar

Mike Piazza’s Magical ‘Baywatch Moment’ is Joy Personified

Mike Piazza took monster hacks in front of Pamela Anderson 25 years ago, and the video is amazing.

Gabe Zaldivar

Nike Drops a More Accessible Soccer Cleat and It’s a Thing of Beauty

Carson Pickett is one of many soccer players who will benefit from this gorgeous shoe.

Gabe Zaldivar

MLB Teams Will Now Have a COVID-19 Nanny

Gabe Zaldivar

Finding Yoga in the Age of COVID

John Salley, Francesca Asumah, Yogi Roth, Shaniece Hairston and more tout the power of yoga during a powerful time of tumlt.

Gabe Zaldivar

A Kinder NFL is Now Kicking Around a Way to Honor Police Brutality Victims

The NFL is the latest league to incorporate social justice messaging into a pandemic-stricken season.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Hard Knocks Trailer is Here and It’s Beautifully Delusional

The NFL and HBO are going about things as if it were business as usual in a year that has been anything but.

Gabe Zaldivar