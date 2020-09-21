Jaime and Jorge Jarrín Talk Dodgers, Family and Creating the Great American Legacy

Countless Angelenos tune into the Dodgers Spanish broadcast and have, for 62 years straight, been greeted by the familiar voice of Jaime Jarrín.

It is with great joy that we can bring his story to you in the fourth episode of the En Fuego Podcast.

This week we get to meet a family that has meant so much not only to Los Angeles Dodgers fans but the Latino community.

Jaime Jarrín has been calling Dodgers games for six decades and talks about his initial decision to leave his home in Quito, Ecuador, to come to America. He talks about family, discovering baseball and the long walks around the park he used to share with former Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley.

It’s his dedication to his craft that has resonated with his fans but most especially with his family. Jorge Jarrín has had a remarkable life in his own right, taking a long and winding road to land right where his dad is now.

The two call Dodgers games as a father-son tag team, furthering the long-lasting legacy this family shares with the organization.

Read More: The Jarrín Legacy Continues to Shape Baseball, the Dodgers and the Latino Community

We also get to hear from someone with a singular perspective on what it means to be a Dodger. Grandson Stefan was drafted by the Dodgers in the 40th round back in 2011.

He knows what it means to question yourself and forge ahead with renewed confidence. It’s his experience in the minors that helped him lend some of the best advice his father, Jorge Jarrín, ever received.

We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting all the wonderful ways Latinos have influenced the sports landscape.

