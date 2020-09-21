SI.com
En Fuego
HomeNewsCultureSportsLife
Search

Jaime and Jorge Jarrín Talk Dodgers, Family and Creating the Great American Legacy

Gabe Zaldivar

Countless Angelenos tune into the Dodgers Spanish broadcast and have, for 62 years straight, been greeted by the familiar voice of Jaime Jarrín.

It is with great joy that we can bring his story to you in the fourth episode of the En Fuego Podcast.

This week we get to meet a family that has meant so much not only to Los Angeles Dodgers fans but the Latino community.

Jaime Jarrín has been calling Dodgers games for six decades and talks about his initial decision to leave his home in Quito, Ecuador, to come to America. He talks about family, discovering baseball and the long walks around the park he used to share with former Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley.

It’s his dedication to his craft that has resonated with his fans but most especially with his family. Jorge Jarrín has had a remarkable life in his own right, taking a long and winding road to land right where his dad is now.

The two call Dodgers games as a father-son tag team, furthering the long-lasting legacy this family shares with the organization.

Read More: The Jarrín Legacy Continues to Shape Baseball, the Dodgers and the Latino Community

We also get to hear from someone with a singular perspective on what it means to be a Dodger. Grandson Stefan was drafted by the Dodgers in the 40th round back in 2011.

He knows what it means to question yourself and forge ahead with renewed confidence. It’s his experience in the minors that helped him lend some of the best advice his father, Jorge Jarrín, ever received.

We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting all the wonderful ways Latinos have influenced the sports landscape.

If you like the show, you can help support it in a tremendous way by liking, following and subscribing across your favorite streaming services. Give a comment or a five-star rating. With your support, you are helping give some of sport's greatest stories the spotlight they deserve. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Jarrín Legacy Continues to Shape Baseball, the Dodgers and the Latino Community

Jorge and Jaime Jarrìn are carrying the family name with pride and an unrelenting sense of duty.

Gabe Zaldivar

Golf Legend Lorena Ochoa Continues to Elevate The Sport in Inspiring Ways

Lorena Ochoa may have retired in 2010, but she's just getting started living out her dreams.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Incomparable Jaime Jarrín on Living The Great American Dream

Among the pantheon of Los Angeles Dodgers legends is Jaime Jarrìn, a man with a voice and story like no other.

Gabe Zaldivar

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Greatest Stories in Sports

Hispanic Heritage Month has arrived. And it's time to show the power, passion and influence Latinos continue to have on sports.

Gabe Zaldivar

Michaela DePrince, Calvin Royal III Discuss Ballet, Race and Staying Healthy in COVID Times

The En Fuego Podcast: Two renowned ballet dancers join the latest episode to hold class and teach us all a lesson on beauty.

Gabe Zaldivar

What Happens When eSports Is The Only Game in Town for Colleges?

Thanks to Covid-19, at many colleges eSports will be the only respite for students. One company is doing what it can to lend a hand.

Gabe Zaldivar

As Jamaican Synchronized Swimming Grows, Swimmers Get Love From Beyoncé

Jamaica has won 78 Olympic Medals. These synchronized swimmers want to add to that.

Nasha Smith

The Remarkable Life and Times of Dr. Tom House

With a story that features Hank Aaron, Nolan Ryan, Dusty Baker, Randy Johnson, Tom Brady and Drew Brees, Dr. Tom House has led an astounding life. And at 73, he's just getting started.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JulianaRose

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remains a Shining Beacon of Diversity and Representation

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 picks up right where the franchise left off in way that matters most.

Gabe Zaldivar

Lakers Legend James Worthy Discusses Regret, Old School Basketball and Today’s Softer NBA

En Fuego Podcast: Lakers legend James Worthy joins the En Fuego Podcast to talk about a multitude of topics. From sneakers to the toughness of 1980s NBA to far more crucial issues facing today’s society.

Gabe Zaldivar