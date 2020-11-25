SI.com
Super Cool Dude Jalen Ramsey Performs Super Awesome Thanksgiving Act of Kindness

Gabe Zaldivar

On the field Jalen Ramsey is all about stopping momentum, annihilating offensive progress. He’s the proverbial fly in the ointment.

Come Thanksgiving time, he’s just a super swell gentleman who gives out $20,000 worth of gift cards to the community.

ESPN reporter Lindsey Thiry on Tuesday tweeted out this blast of goodwill.

How’s that smile on your face? Feels good, huh?

As she notes, Ramsey purchased $20,000-worth of Vons grocery gift cards and gave them away during a holiday turkey drive in the areas of South Los Angeles and Inglewood, the latter is where the Rams newest home, SoFi Stadium, is located.

As Thiry notes, Ramsey also leaned on his foundation, Ramsey’s Reach, to also give gift cards to Nashville students at Metro Nashville Public High School. Ramsey is a Tennessee native who grew up in Nashville and went to school at Brentwood Academy.

This is hardly the first act of kindness from the star cornerback. Back in August, he pledged a cool $1 million to the Purpose Preparatory Academy, which is an elementary school in Nashville.

“I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services,” Ramsey said in a statement at the time, via the Los Angeles Times. “I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field since a solid elementary education is the foundation to a successful future.”

Fast forward to Tuesday and we were met with videos like the one below, with a resident offering thanks to the NFL player.

Ramsey tweeted out some words of his own, explaining that he’s is here to make a positive impact.

This has been a trying year all-around. But it certainly helps to see athletes use their platforms to offer as much positivity as they can, especially when some of these communities need it the most. 

