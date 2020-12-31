James Rodríguez’s Fundación Colombia Somos Todos Is Helping Kids Realize Their Dreams

Even if he’s a world away playing in England for Premier League side Everton, James Rodríguez’s heart is very much in Colombia.

Rodríguez’s play can be dynamic with exemplary accuracy. His passing is inspired. You could say that he is allowed to express himself on the pitch, something cultivated over a lifetime of coaching and support.

For the 29-year-old star, it’s just as important that the next generation continues to own their passion and personality without having to succumb to so much of the difficulties that come with growing up in under-resourced communities.

Fundación Colombia Somos Todos is his foundation, dedicated to utilizing football to increase the powerful influence from various pillars.

“What the foundation aims, thanks to James' initiative is to avoid the frustration of talent in children of this area,” science director Andres Murcia explained in the following video.

“What we really want is that they never lose their abilities and potential as human beings but step by step become stronger and not just help themselves but allow them to positively contribute to society.”

The foundation is hoping to curb the vicious cycle that comes when children are raised in areas without support or access to education.

What the foundation does, then, is to distribute funding back into these communities by way of special projects, mentoring and social interventions.

Part of the mission is to cultivate a culture of ongoing peace, putting an emphasis on teamwork. By using sport and building camaraderie, Somos Todos is optimistic it can, according to its website, “(gain) ground from poverty, conflicts and corruption, through games and sports.”

Since its inception in 2011, the foundation has targeted four vital components crucial to the families in Colombia.

The first is human development, which is where ongoing mentorship comes into play. It’s in this way that children can reach their potential by getting the support they need. In turn, the family unit becomes stronger for the experience.

Road safety is also a concern. As the website notes, “the main cause of death in boys and girls are road accidents and carelessness. It is a public health problem, and a source of tension and aggression in public space.”

Performance, especially in the realm of competition is also nurtured. Taking a queue from the superstar himself, putting an emphasis on physical activity continues to garner confidence and health.

And as touched upon earlier, the foundation continues to emphasize peace and coexistence, putting a spotlight on the value of individuals and what each person brings to the community.

Nurturing a peaceful culture is such a big emphasis for the foundation that in 2014 Somos Todos called upon researchers at Columbia University to help the cause.

“Our goal is to strengthen the skills needed to develop, from the early years of life, a society that is collaborative, creative, and powerful. By partnering with leading experts in conflict resolution from Columbia University, we will be able to strengthen the scientific approach of the Foundation,” Rodríguez said at the time.

In its time, the foundation has affected the lives of 755 kids from the areas of Tolima, Bolívar and Atlántico. And it’s supplied over 80,000 hours of tutoring.

Rodriguez is an athlete who understands well what hard work can get you. He is renowned around the world. But he also understands the hardships indicative of children growing up in certain areas of his country.

This foundation is a promise to that country that he is dedicated to ensuring children with the greatest of dreams have the support to one day realize them.