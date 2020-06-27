En Fuego
Top Stories
News

James Worthy Goes Old School, Kyrie Irving Has A New Shoe And More

Gabe Zaldivar

James Worthy chuckles at the mere mention of those NBA “Bad Boys.”

“When I heard the term ‘Bad Boys’ I just laughed,” Worthy said. “Well they weren't any tougher than the Celtics, so it just never registered with me. I was like, okay, if that's what you want to call yourselves. I don't think you're that tough. I don't think you're that physical.”

That was just one of the nuggets Worthy offered En Fuego in a feature published earlier in the week.

The NBA According to Lakers Legend James Worthy

Worthy sat down with En Fuego and regaled us with some awesome bits of tid from his playing days.

The Lakers legend held court and discussed Dennis Rodman’s head games, the issue all players had with the uniforms back then and his biggest regret from his playing days.

And those sneakers, they were awful by today’s standards. You often hear of baseball players breaking in their gloves, sticking them under the bed with a ball inside to create the perfect pocket.

It seems NBA players had to do the same with their shoes, break them in until they were comfortable.

The days of switching out shoes at halftime for a newer, flashier pair were decades into the future.

Speaking of sneakers, Nike unveiled its 2020 N7 collection earlier in the week.

Nike Highlights Kyrie Irving With Latest N7 Collection

Nike dropped a bounty of soothing beauty when it unveiled its latest N7 collection, a fashion line dedicated to healing intergenerational trauma among indigenous communities through the promotion of health and wellness programs.

A great cause gets an annual promotion of sneakers and other fashion items that are some of the most vibrant among the brand.

A pair you might want to check out are the Kyrie 6 N7, a nod to his heritage and Lakota name, Little Mountain.

Jessamyn Stanley Is Destroying Convention And Showing Yoga Is Truly For Every Body

Jessamyn Stanley is a renowned yoga teacher who spent years hating herself. She is now dedicated to spreading a message of empowerment and body positivity.

It’s a message that is all the more impactful in an era of social media, advertisements and unattainable goals.

Beauty starts with loving yourself, and Stanley is spreading her powerful message through her practice.

Adrian González’s Man Cave Is A Sports Collector’s Dream

You want to see what 15 years of MLB experience gets you? Well, it probably gets you a free beer wherever you go.

But it also garners a room full of collectibles that really deserve to be in a museum because they are that awesome.

Adrian Gonzalez takes us behind the scenes with a tour of his man cave, which is more like a lair of baseball history.

Parting Shots:

From executive producers Common, Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade comes this touching tribute to several Chicago men who skirted gang life and instead committed to the sport of rowing, discovering an outlet for the stress of city life as well as a brotherhood that endured myriad hardships. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

En Fuego Eats: Making Sensational Stadium Food With Chef Sam Marvin

Stadium Food at Home: This series brings a top chef to help create stadium food at home. This week we're joined by Chef Sam Marvin from Echo & Rig in Las Vegas and Sacramento, and Pluck in San Diego.

Gabe Zaldivar

Adrian Gonzalez’s Man Cave Is A Sports Collector’s Dream

Five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez shows off some of the astounding sports memorabilia he’s collected throughout the years.

Gabe Zaldivar

The NBA According to Lakers Legend James Worthy

The Lakers legend on regret, a softer NBA and the genius that was Dennis Rodman.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JulianaRose

Jessamyn Stanley Is Destroying Convention And Showing Yoga Is Truly For Every Body

Faces In The Crowd: Jessamyn Stanley is shattering mainstream ideals and uplifting people who have been shown only one type of fitness for far too long. This series highlights athletes going to great lengths to uplift their community.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JulianaRose

Nike Highlights Kyrie Irving With Latest N7 Collection

Kyrie Irving and intergenerational healing are at the forefront of the summer N7 collection that just launched.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JulianaRose

NFL Great Charles Woodson Talks Father’s Day During This Remarkable Time

Charles Woodson discusses the Black Lives Matter movement, COVID-19 precautions and being a dad on Father's Day in 2020.

Gabe Zaldivar

Micah Johnson Is Living The Dream

Studio Corner: Former MLBer Micah Johnson left baseball to pursue his other passion, and now he's helping others realize their own dreams. This series highlights the beauty of sports presented with the brushstrokes of some of the most talented artists.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JARS

Martin Oregel Is Taking LAFC's Game To The Next Level

Level Up: RemiMartinn is LAFC's first eMLS athlete, and he's showing us all how it's done just ahead of the return of eMLS competition. This series highlights gamers taking eSports to the next level.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JARS

Michaela DePrince And Calvin Royal III Are Changing The Face Of Ballet

Faces In The Crowd: Michaela DePrince and Calvin Royal III give us a glimpse of the demanding world of ballet, a world they are enriching with diversity. This series highlights athletes going to great lengths to uplift their community.

Gabe Zaldivar

Nike, NFL Join Other Brands In Celebrating Juneteenth As Holiday

A day of reverence and celebration is being recognized by Nike, the NFL and many others.

Gabe Zaldivar

by

JARS