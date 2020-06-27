James Worthy Goes Old School, Kyrie Irving Has A New Shoe And More

James Worthy chuckles at the mere mention of those NBA “Bad Boys.”

“When I heard the term ‘Bad Boys’ I just laughed,” Worthy said. “Well they weren't any tougher than the Celtics, so it just never registered with me. I was like, okay, if that's what you want to call yourselves. I don't think you're that tough. I don't think you're that physical.”

That was just one of the nuggets Worthy offered En Fuego in a feature published earlier in the week.

The NBA According to Lakers Legend James Worthy

Worthy sat down with En Fuego and regaled us with some awesome bits of tid from his playing days.

The Lakers legend held court and discussed Dennis Rodman’s head games, the issue all players had with the uniforms back then and his biggest regret from his playing days.

And those sneakers, they were awful by today’s standards. You often hear of baseball players breaking in their gloves, sticking them under the bed with a ball inside to create the perfect pocket.

It seems NBA players had to do the same with their shoes, break them in until they were comfortable.

The days of switching out shoes at halftime for a newer, flashier pair were decades into the future.

Speaking of sneakers, Nike unveiled its 2020 N7 collection earlier in the week.

Nike Highlights Kyrie Irving With Latest N7 Collection

Nike dropped a bounty of soothing beauty when it unveiled its latest N7 collection, a fashion line dedicated to healing intergenerational trauma among indigenous communities through the promotion of health and wellness programs.

A great cause gets an annual promotion of sneakers and other fashion items that are some of the most vibrant among the brand.

A pair you might want to check out are the Kyrie 6 N7, a nod to his heritage and Lakota name, Little Mountain.

Jessamyn Stanley Is Destroying Convention And Showing Yoga Is Truly For Every Body

Jessamyn Stanley is a renowned yoga teacher who spent years hating herself. She is now dedicated to spreading a message of empowerment and body positivity.

It’s a message that is all the more impactful in an era of social media, advertisements and unattainable goals.

Beauty starts with loving yourself, and Stanley is spreading her powerful message through her practice.

Adrian González’s Man Cave Is A Sports Collector’s Dream

You want to see what 15 years of MLB experience gets you? Well, it probably gets you a free beer wherever you go.

But it also garners a room full of collectibles that really deserve to be in a museum because they are that awesome.

Adrian Gonzalez takes us behind the scenes with a tour of his man cave, which is more like a lair of baseball history.

Parting Shots:

From executive producers Common, Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade comes this touching tribute to several Chicago men who skirted gang life and instead committed to the sport of rowing, discovering an outlet for the stress of city life as well as a brotherhood that endured myriad hardships.