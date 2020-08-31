Jason Heyward, Santia Deck Headline the First Episode of the En Fuego Podcast

Jason Heyward and Santia Deck kick off what will be the go-to podcast for sports fans who want the story behind the box score.

En Fuego remains dedicated to bringing aspirational tales from all over this great wide world of ours.

The game remains why we show up but the athletes that make up every last competition is what keeps us, captivates us and drives us to be better people.

We are happy to announce that the very first episode of The En Fuego Podcast is now live, and it features an in-depth discussion with Jason Heyward as well as a conversation with Santia Deck.

Both exemplify the hard work and drive it takes to succeed not just in the realm of athletics but also the world of business.

It’s safe to say none of us are excelling these past few months. But Jason Heyward and the Chicago Cubs are certainly making the best of a tough situation.

It helps that the front office made the brilliant call to largely keep this roster intact from previous seasons. The team is benefitting from chemistry that is as important as ever during times of COVID and civil unrest.

Heyward talks about this and dives into his life, being a young professional in the minors and the state of the game as players like Fernando Tatis Jr. begin to take over.

We also get a close look at another athlete that is absolutely killing it right now.

Santia Deck is just 28 but has already ticked off a lifetime of goals. She is set to be the face of the Women’s Football League Association (WFLA) and continues to train tirelessly.

The pressure looms just in the background, she is the first female to sign a multi-million-dollar contract to play professional football. When the season starts in 2021, she will lead the Los Angeles Fames out of the tunnel.

Training is a tad easier, perhaps, when you’re rocking your very own sneaker. And I’m not talking about her own line within a well-known brand. Deck actually owns her own shoe company, and she’s the first female athlete to do so.

Her shoe company Tronus just launched its first line of shoes, a sleek, sock-top in multiple colorways that add a splash of flair to your next run.

The first episode is all about entrepreneurship and taking ownership of your life and what you do with the platform you have been afforded.

Heyward and Deck are just two athletes paving the way and showing exactly how you use your brand and take it to the next level.

Next Week: Episode 2 of the En Fuego Podcast will feature none other than Lakers legend James Worthy. We chat about race, the Bad Boy Pistons and the one thing wrong with the jerseys they had to wear in the 80s.

