Jonathan Clark Schools The World

It’s an odd thing being a professional dunk champion during COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. The usual raucous environment; kids jumping up and down with their mouths covered by astonished hands as they “Ohh” and “Ahh” to the latest scintillating slam is replaced by the placid confines of suburbia.

“It's a very unique time," Jonathan Clark said. "I kind of just look at the positives of the situation."

On a recent morning, the science teacher/dunk star set out to break one of his records. And he did it in much the same way as many of us perform our daily routines nowadays. He telecommuted.

In one of his many videos, Clark is seen moving a portable hoop—purchased recently as a way to stay in shape as Californians are forced to stay home in an effort to flatten the coronavirus curve—from one side of his home to another.

While many of us are using the spare time to finally put up those curtains or pass that Zelda game we gave up on a decade ago, Clark is itching to break a record.

Finding His Way

The 31-year-old science teacher is taking his recently purchased hoop to the front of his house, a necessity after a neighbor had complained that its previous placement was a parking impediment.

The process was documented and recorded for his over 30,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 300,000 followers on Instagram.

With numbers like that, you would think locals would be happy to pass the quarantine time by watching a superstar dunker hone his craft.

On this particular day, Clark is setting out to drop the hammer on a hoop 10’7” above the ground, which would best his previous mark of dunking without a running start on a 10’4” hoop.

It was all in a day’s work for the 31-year-old who is also an eighth-grade science teacher at Granite Ridge Intermediate and a track-and-field coach at Clovis North High School.

His other gig is of the renowned variety: Twice gilded dunk champion at the Celebrity Crush Classic and 2018 BR x LA Slam Dunk Champion are just a few of his high-flying accolades.

In speaking with Clark it’s clear that there is no alter ego to his superpowers. Unlike Superman, he is equally the silky-smooth slam-dunk highlight reel with a 48” vertical as he is the astute science teacher who took up educating in grad school as a way to make some extra money.

Just as flying must be pretty addicting, teaching scratched an itch immediately. “I had lunch that day and I called my wife and said I think I'm going to be a teacher and I never really looked back,” Clark explains.

J Clark Is Born

As for dunking, that took some time to discover.

You only need pore over his biography to see the love-hate, push-pull of the sports world. Injuries and decisions beyond his control could have easily been insurmountable roadblocks to success. Instead, they became just another chapter to a life that continues to unfold in wild ways.

“There's always ups and downs, sometimes those downs fuel the ups,” Clark says. “Getting cut from my high school basketball team at the time seemed like one of the worst things that ever happened to me. It ultimately becomes one of my greatest triumphs and successes because it leads me to track and field and it allows me to pursue my jumping passion.”

Track led to the state championships, which led to a scholarship to UCLA. Next came an M.A. in Kinesiology and an eventual job at Clovis North Educational Center.

It’s About Community

Jonathan Clark speaks with the cool confidence of someone who knows who he is and what he’s about.

And it’s in that regard that the story becomes even more fascinating. In an age of Me and memes and self-aggrandizing posts, Clark is a singular voice of community.

Peep his social media accounts and you’re bound to see hat tips to other dunkers and encouragement in the comments section.

We often think of an influencer in negative terms, someone who seeks out notoriety and sits back to watch the follower count climb. But in many cases, and this undoubtedly includes Clark, the influence is wholly positive.

“One of the biggest things I struggle with is just making sure that I am authentic to me,” Clark says. “Being the best possible person I can be regardless of whether it benefits me the most.”

Instead of his posts being only about his success, Clark peppers in some key moments from his friends and fellow athletes, “One of the things I've noticed is when I do share other people's stuff it helps me grow a little bit.”

And while doing the splits over a group of people just before you dunk the ball has its value, Clark seems to enjoy passing along sage wisdom in an era of vlogs and TikTok highlights.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have something that sets you apart from the pack. The Flash has speed. Green Lantern has his ring. J Clark the Jumper has science.

“Becoming a teacher was the best thing to happen to my jumping career because it gave me this unique platform on social media,” Clark says. “I don't think I would have had the same platform if I was just the run of the mill professional dunker.”

While there was an emphasis early on to separate J Clark from Mr. Clark. Time passed and he saw the value of combining both worlds.

In reality, J Clark the Jumper gives the teacher another pulpit from which to educate. You can hop on Instagram and dive into creating and sharing. He would caution, however, to make it your own and never lose who you are as a person.

J Clark made his way into the classroom. “I opened up a little more to them,” Clark says in regards to his dunking profession. Pulling back the curtain on that part of his life illustrates that, “yes, you can grow this following on social media but you still need to concentrate and focus in a sense,” he says. “It's kind of hard to relay that message because they see 300,000 followers. ‘Oh, he's famous.’”

But that’s not remotely the case. “No, I need a job,” he says. “I need to work.”

You might see dunk after dunk, some of which take place in front of astonished high school students.

Discard the notion that any of this is easy. “It's not the easiest thing in the world but if it's something you want to do and you're passionate about it you can make it happen,” Clark states.

He would rather his followers appreciate the hard work that goes into succeeding at both the teaching and dunking, understanding that you can indeed have it all.

Even the dunking is dedicated to education. In the end, Clark isn’t soaring through the sky to become famous. Rather, he’s jumping to lift the next generation. His mission is to “create a channel for the kid just like me, to help that kid jump higher, providing useful helpful tips that can help a kid who doesn't have the resources needed to go out and get a top-of-the-line trainer.”

In an isolated world, Clark is dunking with his arms wide open. Oh, and spoiler alert. Clark ends up dunking the ball at 10’7”, essentially if not officially breaking his record.

It was just another day.