Los Angeles Summer Olympics Logo Champions City's Greatest Quality

Every host city has an iconic leg to lean on when presenting the Olympics and Paralympics, something that makes them stand out.

Los Angeles is an oasis of diversity, a town of countless cultures and ethnicities, bubbling over onto geography as varied as the people themselves.

From beaches to mountains and the blacktop of the streets, it’s impossible to whittle down exactly what makes L.A. great or who L.A. is made up of, but the organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics are going to do their best.

LA28 unveiled its logo on Tuesday, and it’s gorgeous.

It’s one big hat tip to the chorus of accents and bounty of beauty that make up this sprawling metropolis.

“We are citizens of the world,” LA28’s trailer video begins. “A world we call L.A. We speak hundreds of languages. We bring our truths, then turn them into something new. We’re here for the same reasons as those who came before us: to create the world we want to see. We’re more than a city. We’re a mindset; a movement.”

“LA defies a singular identity. There is not one way to represent Los Angeles,” LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman told KNX 1070. “Every neighborhood, every block, every person has their own unique identity and story of LA. The LA28 Games will showcase our community’s collective creativity and celebrate the diversity that makes us strong.”

Essentially, the “A” in the logo has become an opportunity to expound on the inherent diversity in the city.

With every iteration, a new Angeleno story is told. And diving into the website’s Stories page, you quickly see how vibrant and eclectic these games might be.

Soccer star Alex Morgan, painter Chaz Bojórquez, Gabby Douglas and Adam Rippon are just a few of the people who share their stories and their perspective on growing up in this lush oasis of possibility.

There is absolutely no way to know what the Olympics will look like when they hopefully return next year in Tokyo, let alone eight years from now in Los Angeles.

But it’s clear that organizers are going to place a spotlight on all the colors that make up Los Angeles and put an emphasis on the powerful stories that make up its heart.

It’s a wise move and one that puts the games in a great position to succeed.