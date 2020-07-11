Latino Basketball Flavor, MLS Returns and More En Fuego Stories

It was an amazing week here at En Fuego, where we had the honor of introducing you to some special young men playing basketball in Southern California, bridging the cultural divide between this great sport and the talent coming out of Latin America.

We also got to welcome MLS back with a tournament and a video of the fans sending them off to the grandeur that is an isolated bubble in Florida.

And you should stick around to the end, where a delicious treat comes in the form of stadium food recipes accompanied by an interview with food expert Bridget Lancaster.

Let’s jump into the week that was.

Veritas Prep Is Reshaping American Basketball With Latin American Flavor

George Zedan is creating something special at Veritas Prep, where young Latin American men are welcomed from such countries as the Dominican Republic, Panama and Colombia.

They are given an education, English immersion and basketball training. More than anything, they are given a chance.

Coming from economic hardships, these players are given a platform and the training to make it to Division I programs on scholarship, affording them opportunities to lift up their families back at home.

It’s a story we are thrilled to have told in print but also in the video above.

MLS Fans Grapple With The New Normal of Sports in the Age of COVID

The MLS is one of several sports gently dipping its toes into COVID waters. The sport returned this week with the MLS is Back tournament.

Because of the pandemic, there are no fans. That meant the passionate fan base of Inter Miami CF had to make do with a warm sendoff.

It’s not the first home opener in franchise history, but it was something.

MLS is Back, It’s Beautiful, And It’s A Little Weird

And when we finally got to the first game back, all hell broke loose.

The Orlando City FC vs. Inter Miami CF fixture had just about everything, including a touching moment of silence to kick things off.

Talking Sports and Stadium Food with Bridget Lancaster of 'Proof' and 'America’s Test Kitchen'

Bridget Lancaster is a sports nut.

We got the chance to not only see how to make pit beef and esquites at home, we got to hear from the host about what’s coming up on the next season of the podcast “Proof” and how things are going during the layoff with “America’s Test Kitchen.”

Come for the pleasantries but stay for the tips on proper smoking technique. You barbecue nerds will want to read this one.