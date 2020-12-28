Let's Talk About 2020, The Year of the Woman

I feel like I’ve been taking up space in an industry I don’t belong in, or not supposed to belong in, since high school.

The first time I set foot on a football field, I knew something felt right but part of me knew I wasn’t necessarily supposed to be there. Almost nine years later, I’m still taking up space as a woman in sports and this is the first year I’ve felt like I’m where I’m supposed to be.

There’s no denying that 2020 has been one of success for women in sports. A rise in viewership and media coverage. Women finally getting a seat at the table they’ve deserved for years. But at what point do we stop applauding all the “firsts” and the milestones and start questioning the systems and norms in place to prevent women from thriving in this industry?

Let’s talk about Kim Ng, who has been quite literally the most qualified person to be general manager of an MLB team for 15 years. There were no qualifications to question, no improper past behavior, yet the critics and trolls did their thing and called it a diversity hire.

Let’s talk about Sarah Fuller, who made history as the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game. An SEC Championship winning goalie who stepped up in a desperate time for Vanderbilt football was degraded online, referred to as a “publicity stunt”.

You can’t talk about 2020 without talking about the accomplishments of the Black women of the WNBA. The W led the way for the Black Lives Matter protests in the NBA and the rest of the sports world.

The league set the standard on how to execute a “bubble” and signed a historic CBA, with Nneka Ogumike at the helm of the WNBA Players Association. And while viewership is up and brand deals are happening, the disrespect continues for the badass women of the WNBA.

Last month, Kyrie Irving released his new Nike collection called “Sisterhood,” inspired by his older sister and created to empower female athletes.

Having vocal male allies in professional sports is crucial to the growth of women’s sports. I love seeing an athlete of the magnitude of Kyrie Irving celebrate women, but instead of having a man create a shoe in honor of women, why can’t a woman get her own shoe? It’s been 24 years since Sheryl Swoopes made history with 'Air Swoopes' and there are plenty of women worthy of getting their own shoe in this next generation.

We’re finally starting to see things happen for women in sports and them getting the credit they deserve.

The NWSL and the WNBA had the highest viewership and ratings in the history of either league. We’re seeing ourselves more on coaching staffs, as referees, and on the call, (looking at you Vickie Robinson, Kathryn Nesbitt, and Jessica Mendoza).

There are entire platforms dedicated to amplifying women (and minority) voices in sports on social media, celebrating their highs and lows, and giving them the coverage not given on mainstream media.

Women have had to fight to make room for themselves in this industry. Women have had to be their own advocates and make noise to prove that they are there and that they matter.

The accomplishments of women will continue to inspire us, but there will come a day when the “firsts” stop and women will be ingrained in sports history. This year has inspired me beyond belief to keep pushing, keep doing the work to amplify women and minority voices that are often muted, and remember that the most vocal critics do not speak for the rest of the world.

2020 has shown me that with odds stacked against us, women in sports are an unstoppable force who will continue to make a change. And maybe, one day, there will be more of us in newsrooms, in war rooms on draft night, on the sidelines, and everywhere else we were never really supposed to be.