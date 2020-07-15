Lewis Hamilton Introduces World To Stephanie Travers, and a New Day in F1

It was a simple gesture with a profound impact.

Lewis Hamilton took to social media following his win at the Styrian Grand Prix. He posted two images, one of a masked woman holding the constructors’ trophy and the next, the same woman sharing in champagne revelry with Hamilton.

The woman is Stephanie Travers, and she is now the first black female to stand on the podium in Formula 1 history.

“I wanted to post this because it’s such an important moment,” Hamilton begins on Instagram. “This is Stephanie who is one of my teammates. She is one of our trackside fluid engineers. On Sunday, she became the first black woman to stand on the podium in Formula 1 history. This is an amazing achievement and I just wanted to acknowledge her for her hard work, positivity, and passion for her job.”

Hamilton goes on to explain just how remarkable Travers’ presence is as she initially beat out 7,000 applicants who were dying to get the position she now holds.

In the end, she had the talent and hard work to outclass thousands of others, showing young black girls that they too can stand on the podium to celebrate success they helped engineer.

“Steph said she wants to inspire young black children, and children of color to believe that they can do it too, and I couldn’t agree more,” Hamilton continued. “Put your mind to it, and you can be anything you want to be.”

Travers gave an interview to Autosport.com back in June, going into detail what it is she does as a trackside fluid engineer and what her schedule looks like leading up to a race.

But it also gave some insight as to how momentous it is for her to be doing what she does.

“Growing up, I used to watch races with my dad and travel to some races with friends,” she told Autosport.com. “It's something that I've always aspired to one day work within. I tailored my education with the goal of becoming a trackside fluid engineer…I was successful in achieving something that I dreamed of ever since I was a child.”

Hamilton remains one of the more outspoken athletes in the world, continuing to reach out and advocate for positive social change.

The Black Lives Matter movement continues to envelop all corners of the world and all manner of sport.

Hamilton has not only called out those in his sport for not doing enough to address racism and inequality, he’s again offered up a reminder of the ugliness that he's experienced.

“When this all kicked off it really struck a nerve and a chord, brought a lot of emotion up from my personal experiences,” Hamilton recently said in regards to the BLM movement. “I experienced a lot of racism growing up, both at school and in my local area. Then on the race (driving) scene particularly being that my Dad and I were the only people of color there.”

Whether it’s the Mercedes team taking a knee or Hamilton raising a fist, the movement is getting notoriety in the F1 world.

According to Hamilton, it’s not nearly enough, via The Indian Express: “Red Bull mechanics have taken a knee, but if you look at Ferrari they have thousands of people working for them, but I have heard no word of Ferrari saying that they hold themselves accountable, and what they are going to do in the future.”

With a vocal outcry and indelible moment of triumph, Hamilton and Travers are moving the sport forward and into the homes and hearts of those who were for so long ignored.