SI.com
En Fuego
HomeNewsCultureSportsLife
Search

Lorena Ochoa Discusses Success, Retirement and the Future of Golf in Mexico

Gabe Zaldivar

Lorena Ochoa is a legend. While she retired at the age of 28 in 2010, she hasn’t walked away from the game.

Ochoa stops by the En Fuego Podcast to discuss all the things she has been up to since she retired and goes into specifics on her rapid ascent to the top of the game.

We also get the chance to chat with Rafael Alarcon, Ochoa’s golf coach who is now running the Lorena Ochoa Golf Academies.

Alarcon delves into a great many things. He has a unique perspective on Ochoa’s career, being there from pretty much the beginning to see her grow not only as a golfer but as a human being.

“She saw herself at some point becoming the best player in the world,” he tells En Fuego. “She saw herself being a family woman. She saw herself as a leader. And she worked hard to get there.”

READ MORE: Golf Legend Lorena Ochoa Continues to Elevate The Sport in Inspiring Ways

The show starts off with Ochoa who discusses how she found the sport and her journey to its top. We also talk about this crazy year and a pandemic that has us all very much changing the way in which we live.

Ochoa brings optimism to a very difficult situation. "Because, I travel so much and I work so much, having this quality time with my kids, it's been really, really special.”

Thanks to her legacy and hard work, she and Alarcon have seen golf mature in Mexico. It’s no longer a sport relegated to a select few but more universally beloved.

And the future is bright with more and more golfers making their way onto the tour.

“There are more than a hundred girls and boys practice in the game,” Ochoa said of what she has seen at her club alone. “Just to be able to see how much the game is growing in the country. And it's amazing. It's something very special. I'm very proud to say that.”

Ochoa may have retired a decade ago, but you quickly discover that her work is far from finished. She is now a mother, foundation organizer, golf course designer and beacon of what this sport can become.

If you enjoy this story, make sure to check out our other episodes, which include discussions with the likes of the Cubs’ Jason Heyward, James Worthy and more. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Real Story Behind That Game-Used Michael Jordan Bat That's Now Up for Auction

Actor Tony Todd has a story about how he got a baseball bat from Michael Jordan and the reason it was kicking it in the trunk of his car for over a decade.

Gabe Zaldivar

The World According to Mountain Climbing Record Holder Viridiana Álvarez Chávez

Viridiana Álvarez Chávez shattered a mountain climbing world record and now she wants more.

Gabe Zaldivar

Dodgers Scouting Legend Mike Brito Isn’t Done with This Game

Mike Brito has been scouting for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1978, and he's not done enriching this game he loves.

Gabe Zaldivar

Boxing Champ Mario Barrios Talks Life, Training and Dealing with an Uncertain Future

Mario Barrios was born with gloves on his hands. The champ sits down to talk about this life in the sport and what comes next.

Landon Buford

Camila Jaber is Chasing a Dream and Finding Peace in the Journey

Mexican free diver Camila Jaber is about to attempt to break her own national record, and she is doing it during the most trying year in her professional life.

Gabe Zaldivar

Jaime and Jorge Jarrín Talk Dodgers, Family and Creating the Great American Legacy

The En Fuego Podcast: Jaime, Jorge and Stefan Jarrín represent three generations inextricably tied to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and one very moving family story.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Jarrín Legacy Continues to Shape Baseball, the Dodgers and the Latino Community

Jorge and Jaime Jarrìn are carrying the family name with pride and an unrelenting sense of duty.

Gabe Zaldivar

Golf Legend Lorena Ochoa Continues to Elevate The Sport in Inspiring Ways

Lorena Ochoa may have retired in 2010, but she's just getting started living out her dreams.

Gabe Zaldivar

The Incomparable Jaime Jarrín on Living The Great American Dream

Among the pantheon of Los Angeles Dodgers legends is Jaime Jarrìn, a man with a voice and story like no other.

Gabe Zaldivar

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Greatest Stories in Sports

Hispanic Heritage Month has arrived. And it's time to show the power, passion and influence Latinos continue to have on sports.

Gabe Zaldivar